2023 Triumph Chrome Collection Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has once again created a special series for its most traditional models, the Bonneville and Rocket. After the Gold Line Edition and its iconic gold line, now comes the Triumph Chrome Collection limited editions, a series that will only be available throughout 2023. In this case, and as its name suggests, it is a collection based on chrome finishes that can be complemented with a new series of accessories. Each of the ten new Chrome Edition motorcycles is a unique reinterpretation of familiar models.

Inspired by the chrome designs of the brand's past, the Chrome Collection features a chrome finish on different elements of each bike. The secret of these finishes lies in an additional five hours of work on each bike, in which the polishing of the surfaces is the main key since more than three hours of careful handwork have been dedicated to each unit. Likewise, the chrome parts have been subjected to ultrasonic cleaning and then covered with a nickel-plated base layer to which a final layer of chrome was added. After this step, masking was applied by hand, a primer and a coat of paint also by hand, to finish with a general polishing.

Rocket 3 R and GT Chrome Edition

There will be a Chrome Edition of both variants of the British steam hammer with 2,458 cc and 221 Nm. The Rocket 3 R comes with a chrome tank and Jet-Black details. The Rocket 3 GT touring version features a chrome tank with Diablo Red accents.

To complement this, Triumph is also painting the following parts in Jet Black on both bikes: fly screen, headlight housing, front fender, radiator shrouds, side panels and tailgate. The Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition costs 24,350 euros (Rs. 19.98 lakh approx.), and the Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition costs 25,150 euros (Rs. 20.64 lakh approx.)

Bonneville T120, Bobber and Speedmaster Chrome Edition

The selection of Triumph retro models with the bearish 1,200 cc twin is known to be large. This also applies to the Chrome Collection: there will be a Chrome Edition for all variants, with the exception of the 1200 Speed ​​Twin. Friends of relaxed classics reach for the Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition. It rolls to the dealership with a chrome tank and contrasting paintwork in Meriden Blue and costs 13,695 euros (Rs. 11.23 lakh approx.).

If you like cruisers but can do without trips with a passenger, the cool Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition is the right choice. Black Triumph badging sits on its chrome tank - matching accents painted Jet Black to match. Do you prefer to travel comfortably and with a passenger? Then the Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition could be the right collector's item. Your chrome tank comes with infernally striking contrasts in Diablo Red.

It doesn't matter whether it's a Bobber or a Speedmaster, both are available for 15,195 euros (Rs. 12.47 lakh approx.). By the way, all 1200 Bonneville Chrome Editions have Jet Black painted fenders, side covers and

headlight housings in common.

Scrambler 1200 XE and Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

Off-road and 230 kg are a daring combination. At least when the Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition actually uses the 250 mm of travel off-road. Your chrome tank comes with Brooklands Green stripes. The fenders and heat shield on the exhaust is made of brushed aluminium, and the headlight housing and the side covers are painted black. Triumph is asking 16,095 euros (Rs. 13.22 lakh approx.) for the chrome scrambler.

With its 105 bhp, the Thruxton RS represents the sporty spearhead of the British 1200 cc in-line twins. Of course, no Chrome Edition should be missing. For a maximum cafe racer look, the tank is completely chrome-plated and has subtle black edges. The fenders, side covers, seat covers and headlight housing are also kept in Jet Black to match. The Thruxton RS Chrome Edition costs 16,795 euros (Rs. 13.78 lakh approx.).

Speed Twin 900, Scrambler 900 and Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

Can it be one size smaller and a little more subtle? The models with the frugal 900 series twin also get Chrome Editions. With a list price of 9,945 euros (Rs. 8.16 lakh approx.), the cheapest bike in the special series is the Speed ​​Twin 900 Chrome Edition. That's right, the 900 cc version of the retro naked will be called Speed ​​from 2023 instead of Street. Your tank comes with metal inserts on the flanks and is otherwise kept in the colour Red Hopper. In addition, Triumph places a Jet Black stripe and special Triumph metal emblems on the tank. Also new: Black fenders and side covers adorned with new graphics.

There are also changes to the naming scheme for the small Scrambler: from 2023 it will no longer be called Street Scrambler, but Scrambler 900. The Chrome Edition comes with a tank in Brooklands Green, metal inserts on the sides and black decorative stripes. The frame cover, fenders and side covers are also jet black. The Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition will be at dealerships for 11,595 euros (Rs. 9.52 lakh approx.).

Cobalt blue with metallic stripes is the trend for the casually classic Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition. The tank cover, side cover and fender are painted Jet Black to contrast with the chrome logos. The T100 costs 11,295 euros (Rs. 9.28 lakh approx.). All prices do not include ancillary delivery costs and include a 4-year manufacturer's guarantee and a 2-year mobility guarantee.