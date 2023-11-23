Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia

Triumph Motorcycles Malaysia has begun pre-bookings for the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles. Prices for the Speed 400 is 26,900 Ringgit (around Rs 4.8 lakh), while the Scrambler 400 X will set you back by 29,900 Ringgit (around Rs 5.3 lakh). Both bikes are built in India by Bajaj Auto.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the storied British bike maker’s most accessible motorcycles in modern times. The bikes are also the first offerings to be based on the collaboration between Triumph and Bajaj Auto that was first announced in 2017. The 400 cc offerings borrow heavily from Triumph’s heritage, particularly the larger Speed Twin and Scrambler motorcycles, while drawing power from a newly developed TR-series engine and a new perimeter steel frame with a bolt-on subframe underneath.

Also Read: Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X



The Malaysian-spec Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are identical to the version sold in India. The bikes come pack the 399 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, engine that develops 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm with 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Both bikes get an LED headlamp, taillight and indicators. They also get a 13-litre fuel tank and a semi-digital instrument console. There is no Bluetooth connectivity.

The Triumph 400 twins get 43 mm USD front forks a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. On the Speed 400, the travel stands at 140 mm at the front and 130 mm at the rear. The Scrambler 400 X is more adventure-oriented and gets longer travel at 150 mm on either end. Braking performance on the Speed 400 comes from a 300 mm front and a 230 mm rear disc. The Scrambler 400 X gets a bigger 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc with ByBre calipers. The Speed rides on 17-inch alloys, whereas the Scrambler 400 X gets a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel setup.





Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again

Both the Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 come with ride-by-wire that brings traction control and dual-channel ABS. On the former, the rear can be turned off to enhance off-road riding. The new Triumph 400 twins are heading to a competitive market with a host of offerings. This includes the KTM 390 Duke, Modenas Dominar 400, which is the Bajaj Dominar 400 with a different name, BMW G 310 R and many more. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X takes on the Royal Enfield Scram 411, BMW G 310 GS, and the upcoming RE Himalayan 450.

Malaysia is one of the first markets to announce prices for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X outside of India. The bikes will also make it to Europe and the UK, wherein they will be locally assembled at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley.