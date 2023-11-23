Login

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 23, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X are built by Bajaj in India
  • The 400 cc twins are Triumph’s most accessible motorcycles globally
  • Triumph will launch the Speed & Scrambler 400 in Europe early next year

Triumph Motorcycles Malaysia has begun pre-bookings for the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles. Prices for the Speed 400 is 26,900 Ringgit (around Rs 4.8 lakh), while the Scrambler 400 X will set you back by 29,900 Ringgit (around Rs 5.3 lakh). Both bikes are built in India by Bajaj Auto.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the storied British bike maker’s most accessible motorcycles in modern times. The bikes are also the first offerings to be based on the collaboration between Triumph and Bajaj Auto that was first announced in 2017. The 400 cc offerings borrow heavily from Triumph’s heritage, particularly the larger Speed Twin and Scrambler motorcycles, while drawing power from a newly developed TR-series engine and a new perimeter steel frame with a bolt-on subframe underneath. 

 

Also Read: Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X


 The Malaysian-spec Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are identical to the version sold in India. The bikes come pack the 399 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, engine that develops 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm with 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Both bikes get an LED headlamp, taillight and indicators. They also get a 13-litre fuel tank and a semi-digital instrument console. There is no Bluetooth connectivity.

 

 

The Triumph 400 twins get 43 mm USD front forks a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. On the Speed 400, the travel stands at 140 mm at the front and 130 mm at the rear. The Scrambler 400 X is more adventure-oriented and gets longer travel at 150 mm on either end. Braking performance on the Speed 400 comes from a 300 mm front and a 230 mm rear disc. The Scrambler 400 X gets a bigger 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc with ByBre calipers. The Speed rides on 17-inch alloys, whereas the Scrambler 400 X gets a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel setup. 


 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again

 

Both the Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 come with ride-by-wire that brings traction control and dual-channel ABS. On the former, the rear can be turned off to enhance off-road riding. The new Triumph 400 twins are heading to a competitive market with a host of offerings. This includes the KTM 390 Duke, Modenas Dominar 400, which is the Bajaj Dominar 400 with a different name, BMW G 310 R and many more. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X takes on the Royal Enfield Scram 411, BMW G 310 GS, and the upcoming RE Himalayan 450. 

Malaysia is one of the first markets to announce prices for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X outside of India. The bikes will also make it to Europe and the UK, wherein they will be locally assembled at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley. 

# Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Motorcycles Pvt# Triumph# Scrambler 400 X# Speed 400# Bikes# ADVs# naked bike# bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Triumph Models

Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200

₹ 19.19 - 21.69 Lakh

Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R

₹ 11.92 Lakh

Triumph Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3

₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh

Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster

₹ 11.95 - 12.75 Lakh

Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple

₹ 10.43 - 12.07 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100

₹ 9.49 - 10.09 Lakh

Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660

₹ 7.45 Lakh

Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin

₹ 7.95 - 8.08 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120

₹ 10.99 - 11.79 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

₹ 12.25 - 12.75 Lakh

Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler

₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakh

Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin

₹ 10.99 Lakh

Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400

₹ 2.33 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19238 second ago

The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16456 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15133 second ago

The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.

Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3888 second ago

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3681 second ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3281 second ago

Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market

Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2445 second ago

The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla

2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-44 second ago

The new Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9 electric SUV while also packing in some new tech

2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 second ago

Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

24 minutes ago

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3681 second ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship

New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X

MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved