2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India

Deliveries of the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 have begun in India, three months after the motorcycle was launched in June 2023. The Street Triple R is priced at Rs. 10.17 lakh while the top-spec RS variant is priced at Rs. 11.81 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The delay in the deliveries of the motorcycles were caused by homologation issues.

The motorcycle gets significant updates, with Triumph claiming that this is the most powerful iteration of the Street Triple till date. The engine on the RS makes 128 bhp, which is 6 bhp more than earlier, at 12,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 80 Nm, coming in at 9,500 rpm. On the R, the motor makes 118 bhp at 11,500 rpm and has the same peak torque output as the RS. The increased power comes as a result of the brand’s learnings from supplying engines for Moto2. There is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and a new exhaust.

Triumph says that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range. There are quite a few changes to the engine as well, with the compression ratio increasing by 4.7 per cent, the inlet port having a higher flow. The 2023 Street Triple R and RS both benefit from the new generation's more focused and commanding riding position, thanks to the new 12 mm wider handlebars. The RS variant features revised geometry with a steeper rake and a raised back end for nimble, faster turning.

In terms of features, the new Street Triple 756 RS gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console. The ergonomically optimised switch cubes and five-way joystick offer an intuitive system. The My Triumph connectivity system is pre-enabled, meaning that Street Triple owners can access turn-by-turn navigation, phone control and music operation via the accessory-fit Bluetooth module and free My Triumph app. There is a lap timer included as well.

The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. This makes it easy to tune the motorcycle to suit the rider's preferences. The Street Triple RS has five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R's four standard modes. Other electronics include cornering ABS and cornering traction control and front wheel lift control.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 gets a sharper and more focussed styling. The front sees a big change, with the distinct and trademark bug-eyed LED headlight unit being new and sharper than before. The tiny flyscreen, seen on the previous model, is given a miss. The new 15-litre fuel tank has integrated side panels with an angular design that aligns nicely with the sharper radiator cowls. Additionally, there's a new colour-coded belly pan for the RS - which is available as an accessory option for the R. The rear end of the new Street Triple gets a new sporty, upswept design to give a focused, nose-down look. The RS features a colour-coded seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat.

Just to recap, this is the first big bike launch from Triumph Motorcycles in India, after Bajaj took over responsibilities for sales and service for the British brand.