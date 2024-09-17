New Triumph Speed T4 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 17, 2024
Highlights
Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch a new 400cc modern classic motorcycle in India, today, September 17, 2024. Previously, the brand sent a photo of the upcoming motorcycle’s fuel tank and engine, revealing that it will feature the same engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The image also hinted that the bike is a derivative of the Speed 400.
In the image, the motorcycle sports a large logo of the Triumph brand on the fuel tank, in line with the Speed 400. The paint scheme too is reminiscent of the Carnival Red / Storm Grey currently offered with the Speed. Another detail visible in the image is the silver badging on the side cowl, akin to the Speed 400. While the image doesn’t give us any indications, we expect the bike to be offered in a range of new colour schemes.
For more details on the Triumph Speed T4, head to our launch story: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
Sumeet Narang, President - Bajaj Auto Ltd, Probiking Business, takes the stage.
Narang adds Bajaj comes in as the “ideal partner” and showcases five key aspects of the Triumph brand and its motorcycles.
The premium motorcycle segment in the Indian market is growing, Narang shows some stats about it.
Emphasises the opportunities for modern classic motorcycles in the Indian market.
Triumph Motorcycles India has over 120 showrooms sprawled over 75 cities in the country – achieved in one year of partnership with Bajaj Auto.
Business results of Triumph India alongside key players in the Indian market.
Now, it's time to address the elephant in the room and the brand is all set to pull the wraps of its new offering.
The new 400cc offering from Triumph will be named Speed T4, T stands for “torque” and “4” for 400.
Here is your first look at the Triumph Speed T4.
A quick comparison of the Speed T4 with the standard Speed 400.
The Triumph Speed T4 is claimed to have a top speed of 135 kmph, while 100 kmph can be achieved at a lower 5450 rpm.
A clearer look at Triumph's latest offering, the Speed T4.
The new Speed T4 is claimed to be 10 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing Speed 400.
Colour options: The Speed T4 will be available in three paint schemes.
The Triumph Speed T4 is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 23,000 cheaper than the outgoing Speed 400.
Alongside the Speed T4's launch, Triumph also showcased the MY25 Speed 400 motorcycle which gets new paint schemes and overall enhancements.
- 'High-profile' radial tyres - 17-inch 110/80 at the front and 150/70 at the rear
- 5-step adjustable levers - front brake and clutch
- 4 new colourways - Racing Yellow, Pear Metallic white, Racing Red, Phantom Black.
- Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.
MY25 Triumph Speed 400 in the new Racing Yellow paint scheme.
A quick recap of today's event.
- New derivative of the Speed 400, the Speed T4 Launched at Rs 2.17 lakh
- Updated MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched at Rs 2.40 lakh
- New colour options, new tyres and minor feature additions for the Speed 400