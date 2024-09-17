New Triumph Speed T4 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch a new 400cc modern classic motorcycle in India, today, September 17, 2024. Previously, the brand sent a photo of the upcoming motorcycle’s fuel tank and engine, revealing that it will feature the same engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The image also hinted that the bike is a derivative of the Speed 400.



In the image, the motorcycle sports a large logo of the Triumph brand on the fuel tank, in line with the Speed 400. The paint scheme too is reminiscent of the Carnival Red / Storm Grey currently offered with the Speed. Another detail visible in the image is the silver badging on the side cowl, akin to the Speed 400. While the image doesn’t give us any indications, we expect the bike to be offered in a range of new colour schemes.