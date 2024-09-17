Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Nissan MagniteSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Revolt ElectricSuzuki GSX-R1000RAprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]BMW CE 02 Electric
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Triumph Speed T4 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Triumph is expected to launch a new derivative of the Speed 400 today, watch this space for live updates from its launch.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch a new 400cc modern classic motorcycle in India, today, September 17, 2024. Previously, the brand sent a photo of the upcoming motorcycle’s fuel tank and engine, revealing that it will feature the same engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The image also hinted that the bike is a derivative of the Speed 400.
     

    Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17

     

    In the image, the motorcycle sports a large logo of the Triumph brand on the fuel tank, in line with the Speed 400. The paint scheme too is reminiscent of the Carnival Red / Storm Grey currently offered with the Speed. Another detail visible in the image is the silver badging on the side cowl, akin to the Speed 400. While the image doesn’t give us any indications, we expect the bike to be offered in a range of new colour schemes.

     

    For more details on the Triumph Speed T4, head to our launch story: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh

    11:58 AM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Sumeet Narang, President - Bajaj Auto Ltd, Probiking Business, takes the stage. Triumph

    12:00 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Narang adds Bajaj comes in as the “ideal partner” and showcases five key aspects of the Triumph brand and its motorcycles. 

    Triumph 1
    12:05 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The premium motorcycle segment in the Indian market is growing, Narang shows some stats about it. 

    Triumph 3
    12:08 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Emphasises the opportunities for modern classic motorcycles in the Indian market. 

    Triumph 4 

    12:11 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Triumph Motorcycles India has over 120 showrooms sprawled over 75 cities in the country – achieved in one year of partnership with Bajaj Auto. 

    triumph 5
    12:16 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Business results of Triumph India alongside key players in the Indian market. 

    triumph 6
    12:17 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Now, it's time to address the elephant in the room and the brand is all set to pull the wraps of its new offering. 

    triumph 7
    12:20 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The new 400cc offering from Triumph will be named Speed T4, T stands for “torque” and “4” for 400. 

    Triumph 8

     

    12:22 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Here is your first look at the Triumph Speed T4. 

    Triumph 9
    12:24 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    A quick comparison of the Speed T4 with the standard Speed 400. 

    Triumph 10
    12:28 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The Triumph Speed T4 is claimed to have a top speed of 135 kmph, while 100 kmph can be achieved at a lower 5450 rpm. 

    TRIUMPH 11
    12:29 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    A clearer look at Triumph's latest offering, the Speed T4. 

    Speed T4
    12:30 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The new Speed T4 is claimed to be 10 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing Speed 400. 

    T400
    12:36 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Colour options: The Speed T4 will be available in three paint schemes. 

    Triumph 12
    12:38 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The Triumph Speed T4 is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 23,000 cheaper than the outgoing Speed 400. 

    Triumph 13
    12:45 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Alongside the Speed T4's launch, Triumph also showcased the MY25 Speed 400 motorcycle which gets new paint schemes and overall enhancements. 

     

    • 'High-profile' radial tyres - 17-inch 110/80 at the front and 150/70 at the rear
    • 5-step adjustable levers - front brake and clutch 
    • 4 new colourways - Racing Yellow, Pear Metallic white, Racing Red, Phantom Black. 
    • Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.  

     

    Speed 2
    Speed 1
    Speed
    12:47 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    MY25 Triumph Speed 400 in the new Racing Yellow paint scheme. 

     

    Speed 3 

    12:57 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    A quick recap of today's event. 

     

    • New derivative of the Speed 400, the Speed T4 Launched at Rs 2.17 lakh 
    • Updated MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched at Rs 2.40 lakh 
    • New colour options, new tyres and minor feature additions for the Speed 400

     

    Triumph 15
    # Triumph Motorcycles India# New Triumph 400cc Launch# Triumph Bikes in India# Triumph Speed 400# Blogview# Bikes# bike# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • Triumph is expected to debut a derivative of the Speed 400 on September 17 at Aerocity, New Delhi
      Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17
    • We see how the newly launched Triumph Daytona 660 goes up against the Aprilia RS 660 on paper.
      Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
    • With this offer, the Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh while the Scrambler is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
      Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Offered With Rs 10,000 Discount
    • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
      Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
    • Here’s how Royal Enfield’s newest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper
      Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

    Latest News

    • With the update, the motorcycle gains new colour scheme and gets a few upgrades
      MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh
    • The Speed T4 is now the most affordable model from the Triumph 400 cc family, and features a retuned version of the same 398 cc engine that makes less power
      Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
    • New electric motorcycle is expected to be positioned below the current RZ400.
      Revolt AW1 Electric Motorcycle Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect
    • The latest version of the Apache RR 310 gets a range of new design updates, a revised engine and a new livery
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Top Five Highlights
    • Triumph is expected to launch a new derivative of the Speed 400 today, watch this space for live updates from its launch.
      New Triumph Speed T4 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    • With bookings already open, both models will be brought to India via the CBU route
      BMW F 900 GS And F 900 GS Adventure Launched; Prices Start From Rs 13.75 Lakh
    • New ranger khaki colour and blacked-out elements are special to the Venue Adventure Edition. Available with both petrol and turbo-petrol powertrains.
      Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched; Prices Starts At Rs 10.15 Lakh
    • Limited to just 1,600 units combined, the main highlight of the special edition models is the contrasting dual-tone paint scheme.
      Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Night and Day Editions Launched
    • New dealerships will house BMW, Mini, BMW Motorrad and pre-owned vehicle businesses under one roof.
      BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy
    • The 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310 now registers more power, packs new features and gets a new Bomber Grey colour options
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh
    • Home
    • News
    • Blogview
    • New Triumph Speed T4 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved