Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh

Triumph has launched the new Tiger 1200 in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro, while the Explorer variants are available upon request.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is priced at Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets tweaked engine for better low-end performance
  • Gains an active preload reduction system at the rear

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated Tiger 1200 range in India, following its global debut earlier this year. The updated model is currently available in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro. The former is priced at Rs 19.39 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Two additional variants, the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer, are available upon request, though their prices have not yet been announced.

 

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks

Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range 2

The new Tiger 1200 series incorporates several upgrades over its predecessor in the form of engine refinement, rider comfort, overall ergonomics, better cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height, and a refreshed colour palette.

 

Powering the Tiger 1200 range is an updated 1160 cc inline-triple engine that gets modifications to the crankshaft, alternator rotor, and balancer, alongside a recalibration for better torque delivery at lower RPMs. The power output remains the same at 148 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. 

 

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled

Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range 3

The 2024 Tiger 1200 now features an Active Preload Reduction system for the rear suspension. This automatically lowers the rear suspension preload as the bike comes to a halt. Additionally, this system allows for a seat height reduction of up to 20 mm at the touch of a button. The GT Pro has an adjustable seat height of 850/870 mm, while the Rally Pro stands taller at 875/895 mm. 

 

The Tiger 1200 range is built on a tubular steel frame, paired with a twin-sided “Tri-Link” aluminium swingarm. The bike is equipped with Showa’s 49mm semi-active damping USD forks, offering wheel travel of 200mm, along with a semi-active monoshock at the rear featuring electronic preload adjustment and the new Active Preload Reduction function.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Can Speed T4 Help Triumph Crack The Classic Segment?

Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range 4

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro retains its 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. On the other hand, the GT Pro variant comes with smaller 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminium wheels. Braking duties are managed by Brembo monoblock radial calipers and twin 320mm floating discs at the front, while a single 282mm disc with a Brembo single-piston caliper is fitted at the rear.

 

The Tiger 1200 GT Pro is offered in Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is available in Matt Sandstorm and Jet Black options, as well as the Matt Khaki. Bookings for the updated bike are now open at all Triumph authorised dealerships. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?

Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range 5

Lastly, the Tiger 1200 comes with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty, which can be extended. Service intervals are set at 16,000 kilometres or every 12 months.

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph motorcycles# New Triumph Tiger 1200# New Triumph Tiger 1200 launched# Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro# Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro# Triumph Tiger 1200# Triumph Tiger 1200 Price# Triumph Tiger 1200 Variants# Adventure bikes in India# Adventure Motorcycles# Triumph bikes in India# Auto News# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The brand will showcase the bigger XPulse model and is expected to reveal the Karizma XMR 250, among others.
    Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024
  • The updated Meridian SUV is now offered in four trim levels, and the entry-level Longitude variant is solely available in the 5-seat layout.
    2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 798 cc inline-triple, gets three ride modes and is available in four shades
    New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled
  • The Ertiga-based Rumion MPV joins the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ list; being offered with free accessories worth Rs 20,608.
    Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition Announced
  • The cruise control function will be further complemented by dedicated buttons to engage or reset on the go.
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R To Feature Cruise Control

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is expected to be a new addition to Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme range
    Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
  • Triumph has launched the new Tiger 1200 in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro, while the Explorer variants are available upon request.
    Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh
  • The upcoming EICMA 2024 will witness the showcase of multiple motorcycles from various brands, but here’s a list of the machines that are expected to be offered in India
    EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect
  • This recall affects 1056 units of the bike manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024
    Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
  • Tata Motors has achieved this sales milestone in slightly over 2 years, as the Tiago EV was launched in India in September 2022.
    Tata Tiago EV Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales In India
  • The Tuareg 457 appears to be powered by the same parallel-twin engine as the Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia Tuareg 457 Rally Bike Spotted Testing
  • The brand will showcase the bigger XPulse model and is expected to reveal the Karizma XMR 250, among others.
    Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024
  • The motorcycle has been revamped with updated cycle parts, a new chassis, a revised motor and more
    2025 Yamaha MT-07 Breaks Cover
  • The bespoke creation, aptly named the Phantom Goldfinger, features extensive gold detailing and throwback elements referencing the movie and the iconic villain's car.
    One-Off Rolls Royce Phantom Draws Inspiration From 007 Villain Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III
  • The recall affects a range of models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018 as well as over 2,000 cars that had the fuel pump changed previously.
    Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Popular Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved