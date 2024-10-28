Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated Tiger 1200 range in India, following its global debut earlier this year. The updated model is currently available in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro. The former is priced at Rs 19.39 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Two additional variants, the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer, are available upon request, though their prices have not yet been announced.

The new Tiger 1200 series incorporates several upgrades over its predecessor in the form of engine refinement, rider comfort, overall ergonomics, better cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height, and a refreshed colour palette.

Powering the Tiger 1200 range is an updated 1160 cc inline-triple engine that gets modifications to the crankshaft, alternator rotor, and balancer, alongside a recalibration for better torque delivery at lower RPMs. The power output remains the same at 148 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The 2024 Tiger 1200 now features an Active Preload Reduction system for the rear suspension. This automatically lowers the rear suspension preload as the bike comes to a halt. Additionally, this system allows for a seat height reduction of up to 20 mm at the touch of a button. The GT Pro has an adjustable seat height of 850/870 mm, while the Rally Pro stands taller at 875/895 mm.

The Tiger 1200 range is built on a tubular steel frame, paired with a twin-sided “Tri-Link” aluminium swingarm. The bike is equipped with Showa’s 49mm semi-active damping USD forks, offering wheel travel of 200mm, along with a semi-active monoshock at the rear featuring electronic preload adjustment and the new Active Preload Reduction function.

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro retains its 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. On the other hand, the GT Pro variant comes with smaller 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminium wheels. Braking duties are managed by Brembo monoblock radial calipers and twin 320mm floating discs at the front, while a single 282mm disc with a Brembo single-piston caliper is fitted at the rear.

The Tiger 1200 GT Pro is offered in Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is available in Matt Sandstorm and Jet Black options, as well as the Matt Khaki. Bookings for the updated bike are now open at all Triumph authorised dealerships.

Lastly, the Tiger 1200 comes with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty, which can be extended. Service intervals are set at 16,000 kilometres or every 12 months.