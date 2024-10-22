New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled

Triumph has unveiled the all-new Tiger Sport 800, which sits above the Tiger Sport 660 in the sport touring range. The motorcycle is powered by a potent inline-triple mill and is available in four colour options. Triumph has equipped the motorcycle with premium cycle parts to further enhance the ride experience. The motorcycle has been launched in European markets, with an India launch expected towards the end of 2024.

In terms of design, the Tiger Sport 800 looks almost identical to its smaller sibling, the Tiger Sport 660. It features a sport tourer design with a twin LED headlamp, tall manually-adjustable visor, large and wide stepped saddle, lightweight aluminium alloy wheels, and more. The bike features an upright riding stance with centre-set footpegs, a wide handlebar and a roomy seat. Like the Tiger Sport 660, this one is also equipped with an all-digit instrumentation consisting of an LCD unit for standard information and a small colour TFT unit for accessing the settings and toggling between smartphone-connected features, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

Powering the Tiger Sport 800 is a new 798 cc inline-triple liquid-cooled mill that is capable of producing 113.43 bhp at 10,750 rpm of max power and 95 Nm at 8,250 rpm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which is assisted by a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as standard. Equipped with ride-by-wire, you get three ride modes, Road, Rain and Sport, while the fuel tank can hold a total of 18.5 litre of fuel which according to Triumph will return a range of about 380 km on a full tank.

For cycle parts, the top-spec variant of the Tiger Sport 800 comes with Showa USDs that are adjustable with 150 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with external preload adjustment and 150 mm of travel. Braking is done by 310 mm twin disc up front paired to four-piston calipers and 225 mm single disc at the rear with a single piston sliding caliper. The electronic rider aids consist of optimised cornering ABS, switchable traction control, and cruise control.

Triumph has launched the new Tiger Sport 800 in the European market at a sticker price of 12,620 pounds. In India, Triumph retails the Tiger Sport 660 carrying a price tag of Rs 9.58 lakh, ex-showroom, so expect the 800 to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 13 lakh, ex-showroom once launched towards the end of this year. On the competition front, the bike will go up against the Honda NX500, Kawasaki Versys 650, BMW F900XR, Ducati Multistrada V2 and the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.