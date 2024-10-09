Login
2025 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Gets New Colour Schemes, Upgraded Suspension

With the update, the motorcycle gets a few mechanical upgrades along with new colour schemes
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph has unveiled the 2025 Trident 660.
  • Gets new colour schemes, mechanical upgrades.
  • Listed on Triumph India’s website.

Triumph has rolled out an update for the Trident 660 in foreign markets. While the motorcycle doesn’t get any major cosmetic changes, it now gets a range of new colour schemes, a few mechanical upgrades and new electronic features. The updated Trident 660 is listed on Triumph India’s website, confirming that the motorcycle will make its way into the Indian market soon.

 

Also Read: Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Officially Showcased
 

The Trident 660 now features Showa’s higher-spec SFF-BF (Separate Function Fork-Big Piston) front fork, while the rear continues to feature a preload-adjustable monoshock with 130 mm of travel. Braking duties continue to be handled by 310 mm twin discs up front and a 255 mm single disc at the rear, both from Nissin. In terms of electronics, the Trident 660 now gets a six-axis IMU system as standard along with cornering ABS and traction control. Furthermore, the motorcycle gains a new ‘Sport’ mode aside from the pre-existing Road and Rain riding modes. 

 

Also ReadTriumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled Gets New Colour Schemes Upgraded Suspension

The updated Trident 660 gets three new colour schemes

 

On the cosmetic front, the motorcycle’s design largely remains unchanged featuring the same styling cues such as the round LED headlamp and the muscular fuel tank. Triumph has however stated that the motorcycle gets improved finishing in areas, such as a new forged aluminium top yoke and a forged aluminium brake pedal. The Trident 660 however can now be had in four colour schemes, of which, three are completely new. These include Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red, aside from the older Jet Black colour scheme. 

 

Also ReadTriumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X
 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled Gets New Colour Schemes Upgraded Suspension 2

The Trident 660 now features Showa’s higher-spec SFF-BF front fork

 

On the powertrain front, the Trident 660 continues to be powered by the 660 cc three-cylinder engine that churns out a peak power output of 81 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter that is now offered as standard. 


The Trident 660's rivals include the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB 650 R

