Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Officially Showcased

The motorcycle is claimed to have the strongest power-to-weight ratio in the 450 MX class
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph TF 450-RC Edition motocross bike unveiled
  • Powered by a 449.5 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke mill
  • Built around a twin-cradle frame with an aluminium spine and swingarm

Triumph has taken the wraps off the TF 450-RC Edition, a much-anticipated 450cc motocross bike. Available only in the international markets, the motorcycle will be available starting from February 2025 at Triumph’s motocross and enduro centres.


Triumph TF 450 RC Edition carandbike edited 3

Developed with input from motocross legend Ricky Carmichael and world enduro champion Iván Cervantes, the TF 450-RC Edition, according to Triumph, has been designed to deliver strong performance for both professional and casual riders, along with graphics that are unique to the RC Edition. Following the introduction of the 250, the 450 marks the brand’s serious intentions to compete in the motocross space, where other names like KTM, Honda, and Yamaha, are already present.

 

Also Read: Triumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X


Triumph TF 450 RC Edition carandbike edited 6

According to Triumph, the TF 450-RC packs the highest power-to-weight ratio in the 450cc motocross class. Powered by a 449.5cc single-cylinder, four-stroke SOHC mill, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with a Dellorto throttle body and is controlled by an Athena engine management system. 


Triumph TF 450 RC Edition carandbike edited 1

The chassis of the Triumph TF 450-RC Edition consists of an aluminium spine and twin-cradle frame, with an aluminium swingarm. The motorcycle is suspended by a 48mm USD fork with 310mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 305 mm of travel, both fully-adjustable KYB units. The setup has been tuned to ensure a responsive and balanced ride for various motocross conditions. For shedding speed, the motocross bike employs top-notch Brembo calipers and master cylinders paired with Galfer brake discs. The bike also comes equipped with D.I.D DirtStar rims, and it rides on Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres, ensuring strong grip and durability for a variety of off-road conditions.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh


Triumph TF 450 RC Edition carandbike edited 2

Triumph is also offering a range of optional performance upgrades for the TF 450-RC Edition that include a titanium Akrapovic exhaust which includes a dedicated engine map, a WiFi module for track-side engine adjustments and air filter covers to name a few. 
 

Triumph has priced the TF 450-RC Edition at £10,695 for the European market, and will soon be available in other international markets.

