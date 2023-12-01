Triumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- Triumph TF 250-X motocross bike officially unveiled
- Features lightweight aluminium chassis and 4-stroke 250cc mill
- Will be available in Europe, Australia and the USA by Spring 2024
In the world of motocross, anticipation has reached its peak as Triumph officially unveils its first-ever dedicated motocross machine—the all-new TF 250-X. After much speculation and teasers, the British motorcycle manufacturer has finally laid its cards on the table, revealing a motocross marvel that promises to make a serious impression.
Triumph has spared no effort in the design and specifications of the TF 250-X, opting for a ground-up frame and engine design. The bike boasts an array of high-spec components all contributing to its formidable presence.
Also Read: Triumph Motocross Bike Teased In New Video
Powering the Triumph TF 250-X is a four-stroke, dual overhead cam, 249.95cc single-cylinder engine. With a bore and stroke of 78mm by 52.3mm and a high compression ratio of 14.4:1, the engine utilises Dell'Orto electronic fuel injection and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. While the teaser videos gave glimpses of the engine's appearance and sound, official power and torque figures are yet to be disclosed.
The TF 250-X is held together with an aluminium spine frame design, coupled with an aluminium swingarm. Front suspension is handled by a KYB 48mm USD fork setup, providing 310mm of travel with full adjustability. The rear features a KYB monoshock with 305mm of travel and compression and rebound adjustability. Braking duties are performed by a Brembo twin-piston front brake caliper and a 260mm Galfer front disc, while the rear boasts a Brembo single-piston caliper and a 220mm Galfer rear disc.
Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range Revealed
The TF 250-X rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 19-inch rear wheel, both adorned with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires. With a wheelbase of 1,492mm, a handlebar width of 836mm, and a height without mirrors of 1,270mm, the bike strikes a balance of agility and stature. The seat height is set at 960mm, and the fuel tank can hold up to seven litres. The wet weight of the motorcycle is a commendable 103 kilograms.
Triumph will be introducing the TF 250-X in the markets of Europe, Australia and the USA in the Spring of 2024. Currently, there are no plans for the motocross bike making its way to our shores.
