2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Unveiled

Taking inspiration from its 1200 cc sibling, the Speed Twin 900 now comes with USDs, a radial front brake caliper and updated styling
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveiled
  • Features new TFT console
  • Equipped with USDs and radial front caliper

Triumph has unveiled the 2025 edition of the Speed Twin 900 where the motorcycle has been updated with premium cycle parts. Drawing inspiration from the recently unveiled Speed Twin 1200, this one too gets a couple of design updates and feature additions.

 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled

Triumph Speed Twin 900 2025 carandbike edited 3

Starting with the design, the Speed Twin 900 now packs a sleeker profile like the 1200s and is accompanied by a new LED headlamp, shorter fenders and a petite tail lamp. Triumph is offering the Speed Twin 900 with the choice of three colourways - Aluminium Silver, Phantom Black and Pure White with corresponding decals.

 

Also Read: Triumph Teases New 800 cc Motorcycle; Official Unveil On October 22

Triumph Speed Twin 900 2025 carandbike edited 2

Moving to the cycle parts, the telescopic fork setup on the previous version has been replaced with Marzocchi USDs paired with twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle is now equipped with a larger 320 mm floating disc paired with a 4-piston radial caliper and a Brembo master cylinder. The rear features a 255 mm fixed disc with a 2-piston Nissin caliper. The motorcycle rides on 18-17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 100/90 (front) and 150/70 (rear) section tyres.

 

Also Read: New Triumph Speed 400: What's Different?

Triumph Speed Twin 900 2025 carandbike edited 4

The Speed Twin 900 has been updated with a new TFT console borrowed from the 1200s and updated switchgear. Furthermore, the seat height has gone up to 780 mm but can be dropped to 760 mm by opting for the low seat height accessory. Speaking of accessories, Triumph is offering over 120 of them for the Speed Twin 900.

 

Also Read: Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Officially Showcased

Triumph Speed Twin 900 2025 carandbike edited 5

For the powertrain, the motorcycle continues to be powered by a 990cc parallel-twin mill capable of producing 64 bhp and 80 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. There are two ride modes –  Road and Rain, while the other rider aids like cornering ABS and traction control have been optimised.

Currently, Triumph has launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in the UK but will be launching the motorcycle in India in the coming months. Expect a hike in the price tag which currently stands at Rs 8,49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Research More on Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin
7.5

Triumph Speed Twin

Starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Speed Twin Specifications
View Speed Twin Features

