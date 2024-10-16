2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveiled

Triumph has unveiled the 2025 edition of the Speed Twin 900 where the motorcycle has been updated with premium cycle parts. Drawing inspiration from the recently unveiled Speed Twin 1200, this one too gets a couple of design updates and feature additions.

Starting with the design, the Speed Twin 900 now packs a sleeker profile like the 1200s and is accompanied by a new LED headlamp, shorter fenders and a petite tail lamp. Triumph is offering the Speed Twin 900 with the choice of three colourways - Aluminium Silver, Phantom Black and Pure White with corresponding decals.

Moving to the cycle parts, the telescopic fork setup on the previous version has been replaced with Marzocchi USDs paired with twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle is now equipped with a larger 320 mm floating disc paired with a 4-piston radial caliper and a Brembo master cylinder. The rear features a 255 mm fixed disc with a 2-piston Nissin caliper. The motorcycle rides on 18-17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 100/90 (front) and 150/70 (rear) section tyres.

The Speed Twin 900 has been updated with a new TFT console borrowed from the 1200s and updated switchgear. Furthermore, the seat height has gone up to 780 mm but can be dropped to 760 mm by opting for the low seat height accessory. Speaking of accessories, Triumph is offering over 120 of them for the Speed Twin 900.

For the powertrain, the motorcycle continues to be powered by a 990cc parallel-twin mill capable of producing 64 bhp and 80 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. There are two ride modes – Road and Rain, while the other rider aids like cornering ABS and traction control have been optimised.

Currently, Triumph has launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in the UK but will be launching the motorcycle in India in the coming months. Expect a hike in the price tag which currently stands at Rs 8,49 lakh, ex-showroom.