New Triumph Speed 400: What's Different?

Triumph Motorcycles has launched an updated and new Triumph Speed 400, which is now priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh (Ex-showroom). The existing Speed 400 is priced at ₹ 2.34 lakh (Ex-showroom), and it will continue being on sale for the time being. The new Speed 400 has several updates to give it fresh appeal, and Triumph has also launched a more affordable variant in its 400 cc family, called the Triumph Speed T4, which is now the most affordable Triumph motorcycle, priced at ₹ 2.17 Lakh (Ex-showroom). The MY25 Triumph Speed 400 has small, but noticeable differences, although the powerplant and state of tune remains the same.

Also Read: MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched At ₹ 2.40 Lakh

Design & Features

The MY25 Speed 400 now gets span adjustable clutch and brake levers, and is now available in four new colours, There’s the Racing Yellow/Pearl Metallic White, along with three more new colours – Pearl Metallic White/Pewter Grey, Phantom Black/Pewter Grey and Racing Red/Pearl Metallic White.

New Triumph Speed 400 gets span-adjustable clutch and brake levers along with new colours.

The outgoing Speed 400 was available in three colour options: Carnival Red/Phantom Black, Caspian Blue/Storm Grey and Phantom Black/Storm Grey. The exhaust has been blacked out in the MY25 Speed 400, and the seat cushioning is 10 mm thicker and seat height has also increased from 790 mm to 803 mm on the new Speed 400.

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 - All You Need To Know

New higher profile tyres add muscle to the MY25 Speed 400. Tyres sizes are now 110/80-17 and 150/70-17.

New Tyres

The new Speed 400 also gets higher profile Vredestein Centauro radial tyres, with the front now a 110/80-17 while the rear tyre is now 150/70-17, up from 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 from the outgoing Speed 400. Ride quality and tyre performance of the outgoing Speed 400 was more than adequate, and according to Bajaj (Triumph’s Indian partner), the upsizing is a result of adding more visual mass, as well as offering more ride comfort, along with the thicker seat cushioning.

Wet weight of MY25 Triumph Speed 400 has gone up by 3 kg, from 176 kg to 179 kg.

Suspension & Geometry Changes

With the change in the tyre profiles, the front suspension travel has also gone down and is now 130 mm on the new Speed 400, compared to 140 mm on the outgoing model. Rear suspension travel has also changed from 130 mm to 120 mm wheel travel on the new Speed 400.

The blacked-out exhaust on the new Speed 400 will certainly be a topic of discussion among Indian classic motorcycle fans, who seem to prefer a bit of chrome and brushed metal finish.

The rake has also been changed with a 25.1 degree rake on the MY25 Speed 400, compared to the sharper 24.6 degree rake on the outgoing model. The wheelbase of the updated model has also increased from 1377 mm to 1386 mm. Handlebar width has also increased from 814 mm to 829 mm, while overall motorcycle height, without mirrors has increased from 1084 mm to 1096 mm.

The MY25 Triumph Speed 400 is now 3 kg heavier, with a wet weight of 179 kg.

More Weight

The new Speed 400 has not just become marginally taller (with a higher seat height), but also gained some weight, along with the marginally longer wheelbase. The wet weight of the MY25 Speed 400 is 179 kg, which is 3 kg more than the outgoing Speed 400’s 176 kg wet weight.

Colour combinations have been changed as well. Seen above is the MY25 Triumph Speed 400 in Phantom Black/Pewter Grey combination.

New Price

The new Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹ 2,40,000 (Ex-showroom), which is roughly ₹ 6,000 more expensive than the outgoing Speed 400 (which was further offered at a ₹ 10,000 discount till August 31, 2024). Bookings are already open for the new Speed 400, and deliveries are expected to begin by October 2024.

The new Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹ 2.40 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Key Specification Changes: