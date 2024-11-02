Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda KylaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeHero New Destini 125Kawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MY25 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue To Feature Brushed Aluminium Exhaust

Originally supposed to feature a blacked-out exhaust, Triumph has decided to bring back the brushed aluminium exhaust to the updated Speed 400
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph has brought back the brushed aluminium exhaust to the MY25 Speed 400.
  • The decision was made after customer feedback.
  • The MY25 Speed 400 was launched in September.

The MY25 Triumph Speed 400 was launched in September at a price tag of Rs 2.40 lakh. While it received an array of updates, among the most talked about changes was the new blacked-out exhaust, which disappointed a lot of people who stated they preferred the older exhaust with a brushed metal finish. However, it has now been confirmed by Triumph that the Speed 400 will continue to be sold with the brushed aluminium exhaust after feedback was received from customers. 

 

Also Read: New Triumph Speed 400: What's Different?
 MY 25 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue To Feature Brushed Aluminium Exhaust

The Triumph Speed 400 will continue to be offered with the brushed aluminium exhaust

 

With the update, the Triumph Speed 400 received a range of tweaks and new colour options. The motorcycle can now be had in four colour schemes-Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Phantom Black. The motorcycle gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, along with a better-cushioned seat for more comfort. The MY25 Speed 400 is shod with higher profile Vredestein Centauro radial tyres, with a 110/80-17 front tyre and a 150/70-17 rear tyre. Due to the higher profile tyres, the suspension travel at the front and rear has gone down by 10 mm each. The rake has also been changed to a 25.1-degree rake on the MY25 Speed 400, compared to the sharper 24.6-degree rake on the outgoing model. 

 

Also Read: MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched At ₹ 2.40 Lakh
 MY 25 Triumph Speed 400 m3

The MY25 Triumph Speed 400 was originally showcased with a blacked-out exhaust

 

The wheelbase of the updated model has gone up from 1377 mm to 1386 mm. Handlebar width has also increased from 814 mm to 829 mm, while overall motorcycle height, without mirrors, has increased by 12 mm. The MY24 Speed 400 is also 3 kg heavier than the previous model.

 

Also Read: Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh
 

The Speed 400 continues to feature the 398 cc TR-Series engine as before. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch.





 

# Triumph Speed 400# MY25 Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Speed 400 exhaust# Triumph Speed 400 brushed exhaust# Triumph Speed 400 changes# MY Triumph Speed 400 changes# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Triumph’s bid to make its 400cc motorcycle more accessible is evident in the Speed T4, but how different is it from the updated 2025 Speed 400? Let’s find out.
    Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?
  • The new MY25 Triumph Speed 400 is slightly more expensive, gets new colours, and also some minor updates, including new and upsized tyres.
    New Triumph Speed 400: What's Different?
  • With the update, the motorcycle gains new colour schemes and gets a few upgrades
    MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh
  • Triumph is expected to launch a new derivative of the Speed 400 today, watch this space for live updates from its launch.
    New Triumph Speed T4 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Triumph is expected to debut a derivative of the Speed 400 on September 17 at Aerocity, New Delhi
    Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17

Latest News

  • Originally supposed to feature a blacked-out exhaust, Triumph has decided to bring back the brushed aluminium exhaust to the updated Speed 400
    MY25 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue To Feature Brushed Aluminium Exhaust
  • The 911 Carrera T slots in between the base 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS, and is offered in both coupe and cabriolet body styles
    2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car
  • The Aprilia Tuono 457 will essentially be the street-naked counterpart of the RS 457, which is currently on sale in India
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle is set to be unveiled to the public on November 4, 2024 at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan.
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Again Ahead Of Nov 4 Debut
  • The two-wheeler manufacturer reported record monthly sales of over 1.10 lakh units for the first time in its history. Domestic market sales alone accounted for over 1,00,000 units.
    Royal Enfield Monthly Sales Hit Record High Of Over 1.10 Lakh Units In October 2024
  • Short teaser video on social media provides a glimpse of the front of the motorcycle with few other details available.
    New Hero Mavrick Variant To Debut At EICMA 2024
  • The name “Bear” holds a historic value for Royal Enfield tracing its roots back to the “Big Bear Run” from the 1960s.
    Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure
  • Tata has also added a new mid-spec Creative+ Panoramic Sunroof variant to the Nexon iCNG line-up.
    Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants
  • Both naked motorcycles receive power gains and electronic updates.
    2025 BMW S 1000 R And M 1000 R Unveiled
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter

Research More on Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

Starts at ₹ 2.24 - 2.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Speed 400 Specifications
View Speed 400 Features

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • MY25 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue To Feature Brushed Aluminium Exhaust
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved