MY25 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue To Feature Brushed Aluminium Exhaust

The MY25 Triumph Speed 400 was launched in September at a price tag of Rs 2.40 lakh. While it received an array of updates, among the most talked about changes was the new blacked-out exhaust, which disappointed a lot of people who stated they preferred the older exhaust with a brushed metal finish. However, it has now been confirmed by Triumph that the Speed 400 will continue to be sold with the brushed aluminium exhaust after feedback was received from customers.

The Triumph Speed 400 will continue to be offered with the brushed aluminium exhaust

With the update, the Triumph Speed 400 received a range of tweaks and new colour options. The motorcycle can now be had in four colour schemes-Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Phantom Black. The motorcycle gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, along with a better-cushioned seat for more comfort. The MY25 Speed 400 is shod with higher profile Vredestein Centauro radial tyres, with a 110/80-17 front tyre and a 150/70-17 rear tyre. Due to the higher profile tyres, the suspension travel at the front and rear has gone down by 10 mm each. The rake has also been changed to a 25.1-degree rake on the MY25 Speed 400, compared to the sharper 24.6-degree rake on the outgoing model.

The MY25 Triumph Speed 400 was originally showcased with a blacked-out exhaust

The wheelbase of the updated model has gone up from 1377 mm to 1386 mm. Handlebar width has also increased from 814 mm to 829 mm, while overall motorcycle height, without mirrors, has increased by 12 mm. The MY24 Speed 400 is also 3 kg heavier than the previous model.

The Speed 400 continues to feature the 398 cc TR-Series engine as before. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch.









