Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free Accessories Worth ₹ 12,500

The limited-period offer is valid until December 31, 2024.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Free accessories offered with Triumph Scrambler 400 X
  • Engine bar, mudguard kit, luggage rack, and more on offer
  • Accessories worth Rs 12,500 come bundled with the Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced a limited period offer on its Scrambler 400 X, providing year-end benefits. Triumph is offering complimentary accessories worth ₹ 12,500 for potential buyers of its made-in-India Scrambler 400X. The accessories list includes a lower engine bar, a high mudguard kit, a coated windscreen, a luggage rack kit, and a tank pad, along with a Triumph-branded T-shirt from its merchandise range. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again

 

Triumph Scrambler 400 X accessories 1

The accessories offered are valued at Rs 12,500. 

 

The offer is valid for customers who purchase the Scrambler 400 X between December 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Interested buyers can visit their nearest Triumph dealership or the brand’s official website to access more details and proceed with bookings.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?

 

Triumph Scrambler 400 18

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is currently priced at Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is an entry-level scrambler designed to perform equally well on-road and for mild off-road duties. It features a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. 

 

The bike is equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with block-pattern tyres. The suspension offers 150 mm of travel. Additional features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, switchable dual-channel ABS, traction control, full-LED lighting, and a Type-C charging port.

