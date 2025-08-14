HomeNews & Reviews
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Shatters 0–400–0 Kmph World Record… Again!

Koenigsegg’s Jesko Absolut has reclaimed the 0–400–0 kmph world record from the Rimac with a blistering 25.21 seconds
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Clocks 0–400–0 kmph in just 25.21 seconds, beating its own 2024 record by over 2.5 seconds
  • New “Absolut Overdrive” software optimises traction and drivetrain control
  • Outpaces four-wheel-drive electric hypercars despite being a combustion-powered, rear-wheel-drive machine

Koenigsegg has done it. Again. On August 7, 2025, at the Örebro airfield in Sweden, the Jesko Absolut reclaimed its crown as the undisputed king of the 0–400–0 km/h world record for homologated road cars — clocking a mind-bending 25.21 seconds. Factory test driver Markus Lundh was the man with the nerves (and reflexes) of steel, piloting the same Jesko Absolut that set last year’s benchmark. 

 

Also Read: The Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Is A 1,603 bhp Road-Legal Track-Weapon

b0eced6afa71a171 800x800ar

But here’s the twist — this wasn’t about more power or fancy hardware upgrades. This was about brains over brawn. Koenigsegg rolled out a new software suite called “Absolut Overdrive”, fine-tuning the car’s drivetrain systems to an almost telepathic level of control. And the best part is that these updates will make their way into customer cars too.

 

Also Read: Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents

87519f306cbde588 800x800ar

And they had to do it in less-than-ideal conditions — damp tarmac from earlier rain. But with a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8, rear-wheel drive, and one of the lowest drag coefficients on the planet, the Jesko Absolut simply ripped through the air, smashed the 0–400 kmph in 16.77 seconds, hauled itself back to a stop in 8.44 seconds, and erased the previous record by over 2.5 seconds.

 

Also Read: Production-Spec Koenigsegg Gemera Gets New Hybrid Powertrains With Up To 2,269 BHP

8a6fe68c5a130d18 800x800ar

Let’s put that in perspective — it just beat every four-wheel-drive electric hypercar in a straight-line battle, while being a rear-wheel-drive combustion car. That’s not just fast, that’s mental. 

 

The Record in Numbers

0–400–0 km/h: 25.21s

 0–400 km/h: 16.77s

 400–0 km/h: 8.44s

 0–250–0 mph: 25.67s

83efbe4507ff0cf5 800x800ar

Verified by Racelogic, sealed in the history books. Until Koenigsegg decides to go even faster, of course. On the other hand, this reclaiming of records has created a new healthy rivalry between this Swedish carmaker and Rimac, the Croatian carmaker, who broke Koenigsegg’s previous record with their Nevera. What boundaries are these two new carmakers willing to cross to stay on top? Only time will tell. 

# Koenigsegg# Koenigsegg Jesko# Koenigsegg Agera# Koenigsegg Gemera# Koenigsegg Jesko Attack# Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Lap Record# Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Gotland Ring# Koenigsegg Regera world record# car# Cars# Opinion# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Press Releases# Previews# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

