Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Shatters 0–400–0 Kmph World Record… Again!

Koenigsegg has done it. Again. On August 7, 2025, at the Örebro airfield in Sweden, the Jesko Absolut reclaimed its crown as the undisputed king of the 0–400–0 km/h world record for homologated road cars — clocking a mind-bending 25.21 seconds. Factory test driver Markus Lundh was the man with the nerves (and reflexes) of steel, piloting the same Jesko Absolut that set last year’s benchmark.

Also Read: The Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Is A 1,603 bhp Road-Legal Track-Weapon

But here’s the twist — this wasn’t about more power or fancy hardware upgrades. This was about brains over brawn. Koenigsegg rolled out a new software suite called “Absolut Overdrive”, fine-tuning the car’s drivetrain systems to an almost telepathic level of control. And the best part is that these updates will make their way into customer cars too.

Also Read: Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents

And they had to do it in less-than-ideal conditions — damp tarmac from earlier rain. But with a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8, rear-wheel drive, and one of the lowest drag coefficients on the planet, the Jesko Absolut simply ripped through the air, smashed the 0–400 kmph in 16.77 seconds, hauled itself back to a stop in 8.44 seconds, and erased the previous record by over 2.5 seconds.

Also Read: Production-Spec Koenigsegg Gemera Gets New Hybrid Powertrains With Up To 2,269 BHP

Let’s put that in perspective — it just beat every four-wheel-drive electric hypercar in a straight-line battle, while being a rear-wheel-drive combustion car. That’s not just fast, that’s mental.

The Record in Numbers

0–400–0 km/h: 25.21s

0–400 km/h: 16.77s

400–0 km/h: 8.44s

0–250–0 mph: 25.67s

Verified by Racelogic, sealed in the history books. Until Koenigsegg decides to go even faster, of course. On the other hand, this reclaiming of records has created a new healthy rivalry between this Swedish carmaker and Rimac, the Croatian carmaker, who broke Koenigsegg’s previous record with their Nevera. What boundaries are these two new carmakers willing to cross to stay on top? Only time will tell.