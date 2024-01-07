Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 7, 2024
Swedish automotive manufacturer Koenigsegg has unveiled one of its unique Jesko customer cars. One of 125 being manufactured, this unit features a clear carbon fiber body accented by 24-karat gold inlays across various surfaces.
The Jesko unveiled has been manufactured in the Attack specification featuring enhanced aero elements such as the prominent front splitter, bumper corner canards and large rear wing for improved handling and downforce for track use. The carmaker also offers the Jesko Absolut - a variant dedicated to top speed identified by the lack of the floating rear wing.
The Jesko features a full-body clear carbon fiber finish enhanced by 24-karat gold inlays and badging across various exterior surfaces. The carbon fibre finish is complemented by a clear coat infused with 24 K gold. The gold detailing starts up front with the trim bits on the nose, around the central vent on the bonnet, and on the canards on the front bumper.
Further back gold detailing can be found on the wheel centre caps, roof contour lines, side skirt, rear air intake, the end plates of the massive rear wing. Even the Ghost Squadron logo featured on the rear deck is finished in gold.
The Jesko is powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine good for 1,262 bhp on standard petrol. This is upped to 1,578 bhp when run on E85 fuel. Complementing the engine is Koenigsegg's 9-speed multi-clutch transmission with power going solely to the rear wheels.
