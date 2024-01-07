Login

Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents

The Jesko features clear carbon fibre bodywork, 24-karat gold accents on various exterior elements and gold flecks within the clear coat applied on the bodywork.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    Swedish automotive manufacturer Koenigsegg has unveiled one of its unique Jesko customer cars. One of 125 being manufactured, this unit features a clear carbon fiber body accented by 24-karat gold inlays across various surfaces.
     

     

    The Jesko unveiled has been manufactured in the Attack specification featuring enhanced aero elements such as the prominent front splitter, bumper corner canards and large rear wing for improved handling and downforce for track use. The carmaker also offers the Jesko Absolut - a variant dedicated to top speed identified by the lack of the floating rear wing.
     

    The Jesko features a full-body clear carbon fiber finish enhanced by 24-karat gold inlays and badging across various exterior surfaces. The carbon fibre finish is complemented by a clear coat infused with 24 K gold. The gold detailing starts up front with the trim bits on the nose, around the central vent on the bonnet, and on the canards on the front bumper.
     

     

    Further back gold detailing can be found on the wheel centre caps, roof contour lines, side skirt, rear air intake, the end plates of the massive rear wing. Even the Ghost Squadron logo featured on the rear deck is finished in gold.
     

     

    The Jesko is powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine good for 1,262 bhp on standard petrol. This is upped to 1,578 bhp when run on E85 fuel. Complementing the engine is Koenigsegg's 9-speed multi-clutch transmission with power going solely to the rear wheels.

    # Koenigsegg# Koenigsegg Jesko# Koenigsegg Jesko Attack# Jesko# Carbon Fibre
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    0
    10
    2019 Mahindra XUV500
    • 77,700 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 35,249 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 7.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    0
    10
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 18.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.1
    0
    10
    2015 Honda City
    • 1,08,350 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    • 20,156 km
    • Electric
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    0
    10
    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    • 12,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 48.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.8
    0
    10
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.75 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Upcoming Bikes

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -7620 second ago

    The 2024 ZX-6R was unveiled at the tenth edition of India Bike Week in December

    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    53 minutes ago

    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024

    VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
    VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    VinFast and the Tamil Nadu State Government have planned to invest up to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) to boost green transportation in India.

    Volvo Cars Records 15 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales In 2023
    Volvo Cars Records 15 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales In 2023
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    Volvo Cars has sold 7,08,716 cars in the calendar year 2023

    Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
    Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
    c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    5 hours ago

    Honda’s compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 depending on the variant.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
    Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    23 hours ago

    The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.

    Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
    Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
    c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
    c&b icon By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards

    Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
    Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
    c&b icon By Preetam Bora
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.

    Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
    Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.

    Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks
    Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    1 month ago

    The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.

    Production-Spec Koenigsegg Gemera Gets New Hybrid Powertrains With Up To 2,269 BHP
    Production-Spec Koenigsegg Gemera Gets New Hybrid Powertrains With Up To 2,269 BHP
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 months ago

    Production-spec Gemera gains a new hybrid system, 9-speed gearbox, and a twin-turbo V8 option.

    Koenigsegg Regera Retakes 0-400-0 KMPH Record; Outperforms Rimac Nevera
    Koenigsegg Regera Retakes 0-400-0 KMPH Record; Outperforms Rimac Nevera
    c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    6 months ago

    The Koenigsegg Regera posted a time of 28.81 seconds in the 0-400-0 kmph sprint, bettering the Rimac Nevera’s 29.93-second run.

    Koenigsegg CC850 Breaks Cover; CC8S Protege Gets 1:1 Power To Weight Ratio
    Koenigsegg CC850 Breaks Cover; CC8S Protege Gets 1:1 Power To Weight Ratio
    c&b icon By Mihir Barve
    calendar-icon

    1 year ago

    Koenigsegg has unveiled the CC850, which pays tribute to the Swedish manufacturer's first car, the CC8S.

    2021 LEGO Speed Champions Sets Unveiled
    2021 LEGO Speed Champions Sets Unveiled
    c&b icon By Sameer Contractor
    calendar-icon

    2 years ago

    The new Lego Speed Champions sets comprise a total of nine cars that bring some of the most exciting cars including the Koenigsegg Jesko, Ford Bronco R Baja racer, McLaren Elva, Toyota GR Supra among others for your assembling pleasure.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved