Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks

The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on November 30, 2023

  • Executed by test driver Niklas Lilja.
  • The Jesko Attack is powered by a 5.1-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.
  • The previous record on the Gotland Ring was 3 minutes and 4.83 seconds with a Porsche GT3RS MR.

The Koenigsegg Jesko Attack has achieved a new lap record at Gotland Ring – one of Europe's longest tracks – in Sweden, which spans 7.3 kilometres. Recognised as one of the most extreme street-legal track cars in current production, the Jesko outperformed expectations with a lap time of 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds. Test driver Niklas Lilja, emphasizing the focus on vehicle testing and marketing activities rather than record-setting, states that he pushed the Jesko to approximately 90 per cent of its potential during the run.

 

Also Read: Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets A New Lap Record At Fiorano Circuit

 

The  Koenigsegg Jesko completed the lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.

 

Comparing this accomplishment to the previous fastest lap time at Gotland Ring, recorded at 3 minutes and 04.83 seconds with a Porsche GT3RS MR, highlights Jesko's remarkable performance. Despite the track's shorter length compared to the renowned Nurburgring, it presents similar challenges with jumps and undulations. The Jesko's prowess is attributed to its potent 5.1-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, capable of producing up to 1,600 bhp and 1500 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse

 

It is powered by a 5.1-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

 

The Jesko Attack featured in the record-setting run showcases aerodynamics tailored for enhanced grip through corners. Moreover, Koenigsegg mentioned that the car was operated on 93 octane fuel instead of E85, indicating it performed below its maximum capabilities in terms of power.

