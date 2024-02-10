Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar

Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani has taken the wraps off its latest creation, the Huayra R Evo, a high-performance track machine designed to push boundaries of the already ballistic 2021 Huayra R.



The Huayra R Evo builds upon the success of its predecessor, boasting an enhanced 6.0-litre V12 engine that churns out a staggering 888bhp, a notable increase from the Huayra R's 850bhp.

Removing the pop-out roof panels adds downforce, says Pagani.



Drawing inspiration from single-seat IndyCar racers, the Huayra R Evo features pop-out roof panels. The Evo's long-tail design, reminiscent of classic Le Mans racers, coupled with a handful of other tweaks, contributes to a 45 per cent increase in downforce and a 21 per cent boost in aerodynamic efficiency. Notably, removing the roof panels further improves downforce by an additional five per cent.



Equipped with carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, Pirelli P Zero slick tyres and a six-speed sequential gearbox, the Huayra R Evo is designed to offer a driving experience akin to current LMP2 cars.



The Huayra R Evo is part of Pagani's Arte in Pista program, providing owners with exclusive track days alongside other Pagani models such as the Huayra R and Zonda Revolucion.