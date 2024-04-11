Login
Pagani Alisea Concept Unveiled to Celebrate Zonda's 25th Anniversary

Pagani teamed up with 24 designers from the IED in Torino to create this concept.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alisea is a collaborative effort involving 24 designers from IED Turin, including 8 designers from India.
  • The Alisea prototype features cleaner, minimalist lines and dual-element headlights.
  • It is a 1:1 scale prototype of the Pagani Alisea concept car

In a tribute to the iconic Pagani Zonda, the luxury car manufacturer has revealed the 1:1 scale prototype of the Pagani Alisea concept car, marking its 25th birthday. Collaborating with students from the Istituto Europeo di Design in Turin, Pagani has reimagined the two-seater Zonda as a hypercar of the future. 

 

Also Read: Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar

 

 

The Alisea prototype blends classic Zonda design elements with a futuristic vision. Retaining the distinctive nose and wheel arches reminiscent of the original Zonda, the Alisea boasts a modern twist with cleaner, minimalist lines and dual-element headlights. Its rear end, reminiscent of the acclaimed Pagani Utopia, features floating spoilers and the brand's signature quad-tailpipes.

 

The Alisea is a futuristic concept car designed by 24 designers of IED Turin of various nationalities, including 8 designers from India. The model aims for clean lines and a focus on smooth, uninterrupted surfaces. The two-seater car has a flowing, elliptical design that connects the front and rear. The cockpit is shaped like a teardrop and ends with four exhaust pipes in the back. The interior design is inspired by sculptures and creates a V-shape around the driver and the powerful engine.

 

Also Read: Pagani Unveils A Huayra R Simulator For The Ultimate Virtual Track Experience

 

 

Even the headlights and taillights are designed with unique touches. The headlights reference classic light bulbs with a modern twist, while the taillights are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's proportions and use a series of backlit elements.

The Alisea also has a focus on aerodynamics, with active spoilers and other elements that seamlessly integrate into the car's design. The paintwork is even used to hide some spoilers from view.

 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal

# Pagani Alisea Concept# Pagani# Cars
