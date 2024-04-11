Pagani Alisea Concept Unveiled to Celebrate Zonda's 25th Anniversary

In a tribute to the iconic Pagani Zonda, the luxury car manufacturer has revealed the 1:1 scale prototype of the Pagani Alisea concept car, marking its 25th birthday. Collaborating with students from the Istituto Europeo di Design in Turin, Pagani has reimagined the two-seater Zonda as a hypercar of the future.

Also Read: Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar

The Alisea prototype blends classic Zonda design elements with a futuristic vision. Retaining the distinctive nose and wheel arches reminiscent of the original Zonda, the Alisea boasts a modern twist with cleaner, minimalist lines and dual-element headlights. Its rear end, reminiscent of the acclaimed Pagani Utopia, features floating spoilers and the brand's signature quad-tailpipes.

The Alisea is a futuristic concept car designed by 24 designers of IED Turin of various nationalities, including 8 designers from India. The model aims for clean lines and a focus on smooth, uninterrupted surfaces. The two-seater car has a flowing, elliptical design that connects the front and rear. The cockpit is shaped like a teardrop and ends with four exhaust pipes in the back. The interior design is inspired by sculptures and creates a V-shape around the driver and the powerful engine.

Also Read: Pagani Unveils A Huayra R Simulator For The Ultimate Virtual Track Experience

Even the headlights and taillights are designed with unique touches. The headlights reference classic light bulbs with a modern twist, while the taillights are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's proportions and use a series of backlit elements.

The Alisea also has a focus on aerodynamics, with active spoilers and other elements that seamlessly integrate into the car's design. The paintwork is even used to hide some spoilers from view.

Written by - Ronit Agarwal