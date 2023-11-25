Pagani Unveils Limited-Run Imola Roadster; Powered By A 838 bhp V12 Engine
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 25, 2023
Highlights
- The Imola Roadster achieves 600 kg of downforce at 280 km/h.
- Powered by an 838 bhp Pagani V12 engine and equipped with a seven-speed gearbox.
- The dry weight of the car is 1,260 kg and it can reach top speeds of upto 350 km/h.
Pagani Automobili has unveiled the track-focused Imola Roadster, a new limited-run supercar from its Grandi Complicazioni division. This open-top coupe vehicle stands as the most powerful creation by the automaker. The company will only create eight examples of the car.
Also Read: Pagani Huayra Codalunga Pays Homage To 1960s Long-Tail Race Cars
The coupe version of Imola was introduced in 2020 which was the improved version of Huayra while still remaining road-legal. The car was equipped with a 6-litre V12 generating 816 bhp which was nestled within a carbo-titanium chassis.
Also Read: Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
The Imola Roadster is a concoction of the Huayra BC and Huayra R. Two new cooling features have been introduced, including enlarged front air intakes and a dual outlet for warm air, each strategically integrated into the vehicle's design. The air scoop redirects the air into the engine in order to maintain the engine temperature. Additionally, the imposing central fin mitigates waves and stabilises the vehicle, while the updated tail lights house new air vents that simultaneously enhance rear brake cooling and downforce.
The car is designed to achieve 600 kg of downforce at 280 km/h. The Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 chassis are now stiffer and support the vehicle's race-car driving experience.
Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition Unveiled
Furthermore, the Imola Roadster features a suspension system which is composed of an independent double wishbone, helical springs, and electronically controlled shock absorbers. The suspension electronics effectively reduce dive, squat, and roll, enhancing driver control and overall safety.
The heart of the Imola Roadster lies in the 5,980 cc Pagani V12, delivering 838 bhp with 1,100 Nm of torque, and it is equipped with a seven-speed transversal sequential gearbox. The Imola Roadster has a ceramic and titanium-coated six-pipe exhaust system. The car features Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres. As for the wheels the car features 7-spoke APP forged monolithic aluminium alloy with 21 inches in front and 22 inches in the Rear. The braking is handled by Brembo, a four ventilated CCM discs brake unit with 6 pistons monolithic caliper in the front and 4 pistons monolithic caliper in the rear
Inside, the vehicle offers a luxurious interior with carbo-wood, finely embossed leather, and a seven-channel audio system that delivers an immersive auditory experience. The dry weight of the car is 1,260 kg and it can reach top speeds of up to 350 km/h.
Lorenzo Kerkoc, Head of Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, states, “Initially, we wanted to create an open-top twin of the Imola Coupé, the vehicle introduced in 2020 which paid homage to the legendary racetrack. Then we took another approach: we combined the Huayra Roadster BC’s sophisticated technology with the design and aerodynamic principles of the Huayra R track car. The result is the much more advanced and complex Imola Roadster”.
