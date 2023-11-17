Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Nov-23 08:12 PM IST
Highlights
- This special edition pays homage to ten years of Lamborgini’s racing division, Squadra Corse.
- The car has a livery inspired by the SC63 endurance racecar prototype.
- The car's aerodynamics have been optimised with the inclusion of new front carbon fibre flicks and a rear wing with an increased angle.
Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition. This car is a tribute to a decade of Lamborghini’s racing division, Squadra Corse. It sports a colour scheme inspired by the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype revealed earlier this year in July.
Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
The car features the iconic Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) colours which is complemented by a tricolour band running across the front hood to the roof. Apart from this, the car is adorned with the "Squadra Corse Anniversario'' logo on both doors. The Squadra Corse insignia is also visible on the car's rear fin, extending from the air scoop to the opposite edge of the rear hood. The car is equipped with a stunning full carbon fibre package, with Rosso Mars (red) accents.
As for the interior, the Huracan gets sport seats upholstered in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara, adorned with Verde Fauns (green) stitching, and equipped with four-point seat belts. Additionally, the car has an aluminium roll bar, a carbon fibre floor covering and a carbon fibre plaque which is positioned on the rear firewall.
Also Read: First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
While the car retains the same 5.2 litre V10 engine that produces 622 bhp and 565 Nm of torque, engineers have optimised the aerodynamics with the inclusion of new front carbon fibre flicks and a rear wing with an increased angle to maximise downforce both at the front and rear. Mechanical grip has been significantly improved with the use of racing-derived shock absorbers and bespoke tyres which are developed in collaboration with Bridgestone. The car's equipment is further complemented by the Akrapovic titanium exhaust which enhances the sound of the V10 engine.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Lamborghini Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
33 minutes ago
After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
33 minutes ago
The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators
41 minutes ago
This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.
48 minutes ago
The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.
55 minutes ago
The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year
1 hour ago
Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
1 hour ago
We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle
1 hour ago
The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.
4 hours ago
The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling
4 hours ago
CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024
9 days ago
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.
15 days ago
The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.
28 days ago
Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
1 month ago
The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
1 month ago
The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.