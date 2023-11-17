Login

Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition Unveiled

The vehicle sports a colour scheme inspired by the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Nov-23 08:12 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This special edition pays homage to ten years of Lamborgini’s racing division, Squadra Corse.
  • The car has a livery inspired by the SC63 endurance racecar prototype.
  • The car's aerodynamics have been optimised with the inclusion of new front carbon fibre flicks and a rear wing with an increased angle.

Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition. This car is a tribute to a decade of Lamborghini’s racing division, Squadra Corse. It sports a colour scheme inspired by the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype revealed earlier this year in July.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6

The car features the iconic Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) colours which is complemented by a tricolour band running across the front hood to the roof. Apart from this, the car is adorned with the "Squadra Corse Anniversario'' logo on both doors. The Squadra Corse insignia is also visible on the car's rear fin, extending from the air scoop to the opposite edge of the rear hood. The car is equipped with a stunning full carbon fibre package, with Rosso Mars (red) accents.

As for the interior, the Huracan gets sport seats upholstered in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara, adorned with Verde Fauns (green) stitching, and equipped with four-point seat belts. Additionally, the car has an aluminium roll bar, a carbon fibre floor covering and a carbon fibre plaque which is positioned on the rear firewall.

 

Also Read: First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India

While the car retains the same 5.2 litre V10 engine that produces 622 bhp and 565 Nm of torque, engineers have optimised the aerodynamics with the inclusion of new front carbon fibre flicks and a rear wing with an increased angle to maximise downforce both at the front and rear. Mechanical grip has been significantly improved with the use of racing-derived shock absorbers and bespoke tyres which are developed in collaboration with Bridgestone. The car's equipment is further complemented by the Akrapovic titanium exhaust which enhances the sound of the V10 engine.  

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini Huracan# sports car# endurance racecar# Lamborghini SC63# V10 engine
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Lamborghini Models

Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus

₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan

₹ 3.22 - 4.61 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

33 minutes ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

33 minutes ago

The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators

Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.

New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

48 minutes ago

The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025

Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle

Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling

California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

28 days ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved