Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition Unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition. This car is a tribute to a decade of Lamborghini’s racing division, Squadra Corse. It sports a colour scheme inspired by the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype revealed earlier this year in July.

The car features the iconic Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) colours which is complemented by a tricolour band running across the front hood to the roof. Apart from this, the car is adorned with the "Squadra Corse Anniversario'' logo on both doors. The Squadra Corse insignia is also visible on the car's rear fin, extending from the air scoop to the opposite edge of the rear hood. The car is equipped with a stunning full carbon fibre package, with Rosso Mars (red) accents.

As for the interior, the Huracan gets sport seats upholstered in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara, adorned with Verde Fauns (green) stitching, and equipped with four-point seat belts. Additionally, the car has an aluminium roll bar, a carbon fibre floor covering and a carbon fibre plaque which is positioned on the rear firewall.

While the car retains the same 5.2 litre V10 engine that produces 622 bhp and 565 Nm of torque, engineers have optimised the aerodynamics with the inclusion of new front carbon fibre flicks and a rear wing with an increased angle to maximise downforce both at the front and rear. Mechanical grip has been significantly improved with the use of racing-derived shock absorbers and bespoke tyres which are developed in collaboration with Bridgestone. The car's equipment is further complemented by the Akrapovic titanium exhaust which enhances the sound of the V10 engine.