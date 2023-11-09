Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024

Iconic British sportscar maker Lotus has finally entered India, and the first product to be launched is its Eletre e-SUV. At the launch event, the brand has also confirmed the Emira sportscar will be launched in the Indian market in 2024. Lotus, which is now owned by Chinese firm Geely, will be selling its models through Exclusive Motors of New Delhi, which will also act as Lotus' distributor for the rest of the country.

When launched, the Emira is expected to be priced between Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 2 crore

The Lotus Emira was first introduced globally in 2021. Like every sports car manufactured by the brand, the Emira is designed to be a lightweight sports car focusing on agility and driving pleasure. It builds on the legacy of the Elise, Exige and Evora but showcases a new age for Lotus with improved levels of fit and finish and comfort features. Design-wise, the Emira takes cues from the Evija hypercar and features bold and sculpted body lines.

The Emira will be offered with two powertrains and three transmission options

For the Indian market, buyers will be able to choose between two powertrains – an AMG-sourced, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor that produces 360 bhp and is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The second is a Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 motor that produces 400 bhp and is offered with 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The 3.5-litre V6 can also be had with a 6-speed manual

Interestingly, Lotus will also offer the V6 engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The brand claims a top speed of 290 kmph for both engine variants, and the 0-100 kmph sprint time is a claimed 4.2 seconds for the automatic and 4.3 seconds for the manual.

Unlike previous generation Lotus sports cars, the Emira is said to place emphasis on practicality and comfort as well.

Moving to the interiors of the Emira, it's evident that Lotus has focused on enhancing the practicality and features of the sports car. The dash gets a 12.3-inch digital driver's display as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech.

It is expected to arrive in India by mid-2024

When launched, prices for the Lotus Emira are expected to range from Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom, India), which will place it directly in competition with the Porsche 718 Cayman, which ranges between Rs 1.48 crore to Rs 2.74 crore (ex-showroom, India).