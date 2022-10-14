Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Commemorates Brazilian Driver’s 1972 F1 Championship Win

Lotus has revealed an ultra-limited commemorative edition of the Evija electric hypercar to celebrate the 50th anniversary of former F1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1972 championship win. Limited to just 8 units, the Fittipaldi edition is a project undertaken by Lotus’ bespoke Advanced Performance division with inputs from Classic team Lotus – the team originally run by Collin Chapman. The limited run special edition wears the colours of the iconic Lotus Type 72 F1 car featuring gold pinstriping on an all-black paint finish. Also featured on the bodywork is the number 8 on the B-pillar – Fittipaldi’s racing number, Fittipaldi’s name on the buttress and his victories during the 1972 season on the active rear wing.

The Fittipaldi edition is limited to just 8 units with the paint scheme a throwback to the 1972 Lotus F1 car

The carbon fibre roof additionally features a plan view of the Type 72 F1 car tinted into the material. The centre-locking wheels too are inspired by the iconic championship-winning racecar with the black and gold finish. Additionally, the anodised centre locks are finished in different colours - red on the left side of the car and green on the right. The brake callipers too follow the black and gold theme.

Graphics on the active rear wing depict each of Fittipaldi's 5 race wins in the 1972 season

The black and gold theme carries to the interior as well with the black cabin dotted with gold highlights and inserts including Fittipaldi’s signature stitched into the dashboard. The detail of note though is the rotary controller on the centre console which is crafted from recycled aluminium from the Type 72.

Cabin too is finished in black and gold, bears Fittipaldi's signature and recycled aluminium from the Type 72

Coming to the specifications, the special edition Evija retains the all-wheel drive set-up of the standard model with an electric motor powering each wheel. The car has a combined output of 2,011 bhp and 1,704 Nm of torque. Top speed is limited to 350 kmph while 0-100 kmph is achieved in under 3 seconds.

Lotus Type 72 F1 Car

The ultra-limited numbers correspond with the number of surviving Type 72 F1 cars (8 cars) with all units already sold. Deliveries will start in 2023.