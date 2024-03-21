Login
Lotus Announces New Bespoke Customisation Service

The service is divided into three levels of personalisation - Tailor made, Collections and One-off
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The customisation service is named in memory of Colin and Hazel Chapman.
  • This service is scheduled to debut in China on April 25, 2024.
  • Customers can choose between three levels of customisation.

Lotus has introduced Lotus Chapman Bespoke, a bespoke service offering extensive personalisation options for Lotus vehicles ranging from custom badges and trims to the complete one-of-a-kind personalisation of entire vehicles. This service is scheduled to debut in China on April 25, 2024.  The automaker further said that the service will later become available worldwide. 

 

Named in memory of Lotus founders Colin and Hazel Chapman, who established the brand in London in 1948, Lotus Chapman Bespoke aims to provide buyers with the opportunity to customise their vehicles reminiscent of Colin Chapman's visionary approach.

 

The service is divided into three levels of personalisation: Tailor-made, Collection, and One-off. Tailor-made allows customers to choose from a diverse range of colours and designs, enhanced by exclusive personal touches and details. Collection offers enthusiasts a selection of limited-edition designs developed in collaboration with partners, artists, and luxury brands. Finally, the One-off option caters to individuals seeking a truly unique vehicle tailored to their preferences. 

 

Ben Payne, VP Design, Lotus Group, commented; “A lot of our customers are looking for a bespoke experience; be that colour, texture, fabric, detail – and we are excited to see their individuality stamped on our cars around the world.” 

 

At present, Lotus offers only one model in India, the "Eletre," an electric SUV. The Emira is slated to launch between 2024 - 2025. As for the Eletre, the car is equipped with a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive, producing over 592 bhp. Equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack, the vehicle supports fast charging of up to 350 kW, offering a range of approximately 600 km. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kph in under 3 seconds, the Eletre achieves a top speed of 260 kph. Pricing for the Eletre starts at Rs 2.55 crore and goes all the way up to Rs 2.99 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

