Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup

Lotus has introduced an all-new 450 kW DC Charger for its EV lineup. The lineup currently consists of the Emeya GT along with the Eletre SUV, which recently saw a launch in India. With the setup, Lotus claims that it can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R, with a 112 kWh battery pack in just 5 mins. Lotus also claims that a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 20 minutes. Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028.

Additionally, Lotus has also introduced a power cabinet and charging unit, both with liquid cooling. The charging unit can charge up to four vehicles at once and has a a maximum current output of 600 Amp.

All trims of the Eletre are equipped a 112 kWh battery pack

The Lotus Eletre was recently launched in India at a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is offered with two options -- a 597 bhp single motor setup in the standard and S trims, and an 896 bhp dual motor setup in the Eletre R. Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm, while 0 to 100 kmph times are 4.5 seconds and 2.95 seconds, respectively. All trims of the SUV feature a 112 kWh battery pack, which enables a maximum range of up to 600 km in the standard and S trims. The Eletre R however, has a lower range figure of 490 km.