Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on November 28, 2023
Highlights
- The setup can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R with just 5 minutes of charging.
- Can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.
- Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028.
Lotus has introduced an all-new 450 kW DC Charger for its EV lineup. The lineup currently consists of the Emeya GT along with the Eletre SUV, which recently saw a launch in India. With the setup, Lotus claims that it can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R, with a 112 kWh battery pack in just 5 mins. Lotus also claims that a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 20 minutes. Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028.
Also Read: Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore
Lotus claims that the DC charger can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R, with just 5 mins of charging
Additionally, Lotus has also introduced a power cabinet and charging unit, both with liquid cooling. The charging unit can charge up to four vehicles at once and has a a maximum current output of 600 Amp.
Also Read: Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
All trims of the Eletre are equipped a 112 kWh battery pack
The Lotus Eletre was recently launched in India at a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is offered with two options -- a 597 bhp single motor setup in the standard and S trims, and an 896 bhp dual motor setup in the Eletre R. Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm, while 0 to 100 kmph times are 4.5 seconds and 2.95 seconds, respectively. All trims of the SUV feature a 112 kWh battery pack, which enables a maximum range of up to 600 km in the standard and S trims. The Eletre R however, has a lower range figure of 490 km.
