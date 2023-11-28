Login

Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup

Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on November 28, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The setup can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R with just 5 minutes of charging.
  • Can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.
  • Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028.

Lotus has introduced an all-new 450 kW DC Charger for its EV lineup. The lineup currently consists of the Emeya GT along with the Eletre SUV, which recently saw a launch in India. With the setup, Lotus claims that it can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R, with a 112 kWh battery pack in just 5 mins. Lotus also claims that a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 20 minutes. Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028.

 

Also Read: Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore

Lotus claims that the DC charger can provide up to 142 km of range in the Eletre R, with just 5 mins of charging

 

Additionally, Lotus has also introduced a power cabinet and charging unit, both with liquid cooling. The charging unit can charge up to four vehicles at once and has a a maximum current output of 600 Amp.

 

Also Read: Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024

All trims of the Eletre are equipped a 112 kWh battery pack

 

The Lotus Eletre was recently launched in India at a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is offered with two options -- a 597 bhp single motor setup in the standard and S trims, and an 896 bhp dual motor setup in the Eletre R. Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm, while 0 to 100 kmph times are 4.5 seconds and 2.95 seconds, respectively. All trims of the SUV feature a 112 kWh battery pack, which enables a maximum range of up to 600 km in the standard and S trims. The Eletre R however, has a lower range figure of 490 km.

# Lotus# Lotus Eletre# electric vehicles# electric suv# DC Charger# Lotus Eletre SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10033 second ago

It received a bid of $1,350,000 (11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and re-auctioned in December.

Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9834 second ago

The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.

2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9567 second ago

The 2024 edition of the 1290 Super Adventure siblings receive new colour options for 2024

MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-7739 second ago

MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season

Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-5641 second ago

Maini will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2024 F2 season

Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside
Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2950 second ago

Skyworth Skyhome, from China's Skywell, is set to enter production next year.

All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-296 second ago

The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

48 minutes ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.

Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.

Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.

Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.

