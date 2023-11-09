Login

Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore

At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

09-Nov-23 01:30 PM IST

Highlights

  • The Eletre is the brand’s first SUV.
  • Offered in three trims - standard, S, and R.
  • Priced in the range of Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 2.99 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).

Lotus Cars has officially made its debut in India with the launch of its electric SUV, the Eletre. The Eletre will be sold in three trims here -- standard (Rs 2.55 crore), S (Rs 2.75 crore) and R (Rs 2.99 crore, all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV will be made available across the country by New Delhi-based Exclusive Motors, which has been appointed as the official distributor for the British marque. The brand has also confirmed that it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira, to India. The Emira will be offered with two powertrain options, a turbocharged 2.0 litre inline-4 and a supercharged V6.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore

The SUV will be made available across the country by New Delhi-based Exclusive Motors

 

Globally unveiled in early 2022, the Eletre is Lotus’s first SUV. It features a distinctly sporty design, with sharp headlamps and air vents built into its bonnet. The Eletre has two spoilers, one at the top, and the other positioned above the full-width tail-lamp. The lightbar glows green when the car is plugged in for charging, and indicates real-time charge status. The Eletre rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, though 20-inch and 23-inch options are available. It is currently offered in six exterior colours – Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey, Blossom Grey and Solar Yellow.

 

Also Read: Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Commemorates Brazilian Driver’s 1972 F1 Championship Win

The Eletre has two spoilers, one at the top, and the other positioned above the full-width tail-lamp

 

On the inside, the Eletre gets three displays in total – one for the digital instrumentation, one for the passenger side display, along with a 15.1-inch central infotainment display. Other features in the car include a panoramic sunroof, and a 23-speaker KEF sound system. The car also gets an ADAS suite that consists of 4 lidar sensors and 7 HD cameras. Lotus will also offer the SUV with an optional 4-seat layout

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6

The interior features three screens in total

 

On the powertrain front, the Eletre is offered with two options -- a 597 bhp single motor setup in the standard and S trims, and an 896 bhp dual motor setup in the Eletre R. Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm, while 0 to 100 kmph times are 4.5 seconds and 2.95 seconds, respectively. All trims of the car feature a 112 kWh battery pack, which enables a maximum range of up to 600 km in the standard and S trims. The Eletre R however, has a lower range figure of 490 km.

 

Although the Lotus Eletre doesn't have any direct competition in the Indian market, its closest rivals include the likes of the BMW iX and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

# Lotus# Lotus India# Lotus Eletre# electric SUV# Electric vehicles# Electric cars
  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

