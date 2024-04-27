Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring

Lotus has unveiled the Evija X, a track-focused iteration of its electric hypercar. The one-off creations gets notable aero enhancements along with under changes under the skin over the standard Evija though Lotus says that the powertrain has been left unchanged. The carmaker also result of all these changes with the Evija X setting the third-fastest lap time at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife behind the ID.R and the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo at 6 minutes and 24.047 seconds.



Lotus claims that the Evija X's time is the fastest ever set by a production-based chassis, a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of performance. However, the British marque believes that the Evija X has even more to give, hinting at a potential return to the Nürburgring under more favorable conditions to challenge the outright record.



While the Evija X retains the road car's formidable technical specifications, including a 2,011 bhp and 1,704 Nm of peak torque from its four electric motors and a 70kWh battery pack, it has undergone extensive modifications to optimise its track prowess. The hypercar now sports an aerodynamically optimised carbon fibre body, track-use Pirelli tyres, carbon ceramic brakes, a massive rear wing with a drag reduction system and a reworked suspension set-up.



In a nod to its racing pedigree, Lotus is said to have collaborated with the Canadian Multimatic, a firm known for its expertise in high-performance vehicles and helped produce models such as the Ford GT and Mercedes-AMG One.



It however remains to be seen if the Evija X could make it into limited production or if it will remain a one-off creation.