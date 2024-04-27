Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark Flag
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring

Lotus claims that the Evija X set the fastest time for a production-based chassis at the Nurburgring.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lotus Evija X achieved a lap time of 6 minutes 24.047 seconds at the Nürburgring
  • Sits third behind the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo race car and the VW ID.R
  • Gets notable aero, suspension and brake upgrades though powertrain claimed to be unchanged

Lotus has unveiled the Evija X, a track-focused iteration of its electric hypercar. The one-off creations gets notable aero enhancements along with under changes under the skin over the standard Evija though Lotus says that the powertrain has been left unchanged. The carmaker also result of all  these changes with the Evija X setting the third-fastest lap time at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife behind the ID.R and the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo at 6 minutes and 24.047 seconds.
 

 

Lotus claims that the Evija X's time is the fastest ever set by a production-based chassis, a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of performance. However, the British marque believes that the Evija X has even more to give, hinting at a potential return to the Nürburgring under more favorable conditions to challenge the outright record.
 

 

While the Evija X retains the road car's formidable technical specifications, including a 2,011 bhp and 1,704 Nm of peak torque from its four electric motors and a 70kWh battery pack, it has undergone extensive modifications to optimise its track prowess. The hypercar now sports an aerodynamically optimised carbon fibre body, track-use Pirelli tyres, carbon ceramic brakes, a massive rear wing with a drag reduction system and a reworked suspension set-up.
 

 

In a nod to its racing pedigree, Lotus is said to have collaborated with the Canadian Multimatic, a firm known for its expertise in high-performance vehicles and helped produce models such as the Ford GT and Mercedes-AMG One.
 

It however remains to be seen if the Evija X could make it into limited production or if it will remain a one-off creation.

# Lotus cars# Lotus# Lotus Evija electric hypercar# Lotus Evija# Lotus Electric# Lotus Evija X# Lotus Evija hypercar# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.22 Crore
₹ 2,72,118/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 18,502/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 26,440/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 4.85 Lakh
₹ 10,862/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Despite a challenging moment in Turn 1, Marquez's blistering lap secured him the pole position with a time of 1m46.773s, affirming his dominance in wet conditions.
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Flies To First Ducati Pole Position At Wet Spanish Grand Prix
Under the non-binding MoU, Tata will supply 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EV to Vertelo.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility To Deliver 2,000 XPRES-T EVs to Vertelo
Škoda’s first Vision Gran Turismo concept draws inspiration from the company’s 1957 1100 OHC Spider Le Mans race car.
Škoda Vision Gran Turismo Virtual Race Car Concept Revealed
The Kawasaki factory team will make way for the new Bimota racing team from 2025 with Kawasaki to stay on as an engine supplier for the new team.
Kawasaki Factory Race Team To Exit WorldSBK; Replaced By Bimota From 2025
Hulkenberg's departure from Haas opens a new chapter in his career, where he'll play a pivotal role in developing Audi's inaugural F1 car.
Nico Hulkenberg Leaves Haas to Join Incoming Audi F1 Team From 2025
Following the announcement of the company’s Q4 FY24 results, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava told carandbike that the cost of hybrid technology used by alliance partner Toyota is still “quite high”.
Suzuki Japan Developing Affordable Strong Hybrid Tech For India: Maruti Chairman
The car was first registered in 1991 and was used by Senna during his time in Portugal
Ayrton Senna's Personal Honda NSX Goes Up For Sale
All-electric models for now will only be sold in the Chinese market and were previewed in concept form last year.
Toyota Unveils bZ3C, bZ3X Electric SUVs At Beijing Auto Show 2023
In a long-term deal, Hewlett Packard is set to join forces with Ferrari, renaming the iconic racing team to Scuderia Ferrari HP.
Scuderia Ferrari Partners Up With HP As New F1 Team Title Sponsor
Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets
Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
The service is divided into three levels of personalisation - Tailor made, Collections and One-off
Lotus Announces New Bespoke Customisation Service
Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.
Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028
Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024
Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved