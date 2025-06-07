Lotus Emira Gets Significant Changes for 2026, New Variants Introduced

Iconic sportscar maker Lotus has made significant changes to its only purely combustion car, the Emira. Not only has the brand enhanced the lineup with new top-of-the-line and entry variants, changes have also been done to improve overall dynamics and efficiency of the sportscar. These include a new cooling system and the availability of ADAS functions as a standard fitment across the range.



The V6 SE is the new top-of-the-line Emira variant.

The big addition to the Emira range is the V6 SE version where the engine has been refined even more and a new compression mount for the manual gearbox has been added for more precise gear changes. The 3.5-litre V6 makes 395 bhp and does 0-100 kmph in a mere 4.3 seconds. Lotus has also optimised damper calibration and made adjustments in wheel alignment for sharper handling and better ride comfort. The Emira V6 SE has two defined chassis and suspension settings- one for everyday road use and other for a stiffer suspension set-up.

Finished in Zinc Grey as standard, the model gets exclusive features like V6 SE badges, the extended Black Pack, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, red brake calipers and an interior finished in Alcantara, and sport pedals. Apart from this, buyers can opt from any of 15 exterior colours, 7 interior themes, 4 brake calliper finishes and 8 wheel designs. Prices for the Emira V6 SE start at £96,500* in the UK.



New entry variant gets a new purple haze colour option.

The new entry variant, Emira Turbo is powered by a 4-cylinder twin-scroll turbo engine mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and achieves a 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. Like the V6, it also features Tour and Sport driving modes apart from an integrated rear spoiler and electro-hydraulic power steering. Externally, car gets Turbo badges, yellow-black Lotus emblems and satin silver details. It is available to order from £79,500 in the UK.



Existing Emira models now get an optimised cooling system which has helped in better cooling and lower vehicle weight. Apart from recalibrating the air-conditioning system, the opening temperature of the engine thermostat has also been increased from 65°C to 75°C, improving heating and performance under severe conditions. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) has been worked upon too, resulting in faster shift times and improved shift quality, according to Lotus. ADAS is now standard, so are features like 12-way electric seats with memory, a 190 W audio system, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Emira Racing Line with a more sporty look has also been introduced

Finally, Lotus has also introduced a Racing Line design option on the car which is available on the Turbo SE and V6 SE models. It adds a lower pinstripe in yellow, red or silver colour options. Racing Line badges are complimented by high-gloss black wheels and a black and silver exterior logo while the cabin gets stitching in the chosen accent colour.