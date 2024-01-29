Login

All-Electric Maserati Quattroporte Confirmed For 2028 Debut; New Large Electric SUV Due In 2027

The next-gen Maserati Quattroporte will be electric but will arrive after several other luxury EVs from the brand including a luxury electric SUV.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 29, 2024

Story
  • The next-generation Maserati Quattroporte Electric will arrive in 2028
  • All-electric Levante replacement due in 2027
  • MC20 Folgore to arrive in 2025

Maserati recently revealed its electrification strategy for the next few years with its commitment to engineer and produce 100 per cent in Italy. Revealing the outline of its EV strategy, the marquee Italian automaker announced that the GranCabrio Folgore will be launched in Europe later this year, shortly after its internal combustion version. The company also confirmed launch timelines for more of its electric offerings including the next-generation Quattroporte and the planned replacement for the Levante. 
 

Following the arrival of the GranCabrio Folgore, Maserati’s “road to electrification” will continue with the MC20 Folgore in 2025, an all-new large electric SUV in 2027 and the next-gen Quattroporte EV in 2028. Folgore identifies the all-electric Maserati range, so expect the suffix to be added on the new Quattroporte when it arrives later in the decade. Meanwhile, the large electric UV hinted by Maserati is expected to be the next-gen Levante Folgore that will take on the likes of the Lotus Eletre SUV. 
 

MC20 Folgore to arrive in 2025.

 

Speaking about the electrification strategy, Davide Grasso, CEO - Maserati, said, “Driven by our Modena heart, we are going full throttle to lead change on electrification, with two of our iconic models already available for purchase in their 100 per cent electric versions, and another on the way this year. We will offer our preferred customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing the boundaries of driving pleasure to a new era.”
 

Grasso was referring to the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore, as two of its iconic models. Both luxury EVs are already on sale in Europe. Maserati has also been a part of Formula E since 2023, and the company said that the GranTurismo Folgore “offers cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E.”

Maserati Folgore EV line up currently comprises the GranTurismo and the Grecale.

 

Maserati’s move to electrification is a part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy that was unveiled on March 1, 2022. The Italian automaker further said that all of its models will adopt electric powertrains “to bring great innovation and high performance.”

