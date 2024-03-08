Login

Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax

Brands that will see their electric vehicles become more expensive owing to the introduction of a lifetime tax in the state include Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, Volvo and Audi.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New electric vehicles costing more than Rs 25 lakh in Karnataka will now attract a ‘lifetime tax’.of 10 per cent.
  • Introduction of new tax will lead to a minimum increase of Rs 2.50 lakh in the on-road price of premium and luxury EVs.
  • Battery-powered models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, Kia, Hyundai and Volvo to become more expensive in the state.

Buying a premium or luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the state of Karnataka is now a more expensive affair thanks to the introduction of a new tax. As part of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act, 2024, the state has now imposed a lifetime tax of 10 per cent on the value of an EV. The amendment received the assent of the Karnataka Governor on March 6, and was included in the Karnataka gazette on March 7. As per the amendment, ‘motor cars, jeeps, omni buses and private service vehicles run on electricity having cost of the vehicle which exceeds Rs. 25 lakh’ will now attract a lifetime tax amounting to ‘10% of the cost of the vehicle’.

 

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh

 

This new tax entails a minimum increase of Rs 2.50 lakh in the price of a new electric passenger vehicle sold in Karnataka. Brands that will see on-road prices of their EVs rise drastically in the state as a result of this are Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, Volvo, Kia, Hyundai and Audi, all of which retail EVs above Rs 25 lakh.

 

The on-road price of a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Karnataka will now be higher by roughly Rs 4.60 lakh.

 

To put the impact of the new tax into perspective, the final price of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 – which costs Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom) – will rise by as much as Rs 4.60 lakh once the new tax is factored in. For ultra-luxury EVs such as the Lotus Eletre SUV (priced at Rs 2.99 crore) and Rolls-Royce Spectre (priced from Rs 7.50 crore), the increase in on-road prices will be a staggering Rs 30 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.

 

Also Read: Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy

 

The state of Karnataka had originally planned to impose a 20 per cent lifetime tax on electric vehicles priced above Rs 25 lakh, but rolled back the plan and instead decided to finalise a 10 per cent lifetime tax on such vehicles. Karnataka was among the first states in the country to waive off road tax on EVs, all the way back in 2016.

 

It remains to be seen how the introduction of a new tax impacts sales of EVs in Karnataka. In 2023, more than 12,000 battery-powered passenger vehicles were registered in the state, and the figure has already crossed 2,000 vehicles in the first two months of 2024, as per the latest vehicle registration data on the VAHAN portal.

# Electric vehicles# Electric cars# Karnataka# Karnataka EV Lifetime Tax# Cars# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
Facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 Revealed; Gets Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack, New N Line Variant
Facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 Revealed; Gets Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack, New N Line Variant
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved