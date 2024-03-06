Login

Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy

Tata Power has transitioned over 1,000 of its EV charging points in the city to be powered by renewable energy.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The EV charging points are positioned across various locations in Mumbai
  • The company aims to further expand its presence by adding 4000 charging points
  • Tata Power has over 19 fast charging points along the Mumbai-Pune highway

Tata Power has announced over 1,000 of its electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Mumbai now utilise renewable energy. The EV charging points in Mumbai are located in public spaces, residential societies, commercial hubs, and fleet charging points. Furthermore, there are over 19 fast charging points along the Mumbai-Pune highway and 26 along the Mumbai-Goa highway, as per Tata Power.

 

Also Read: Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway

 

 

Tata Power's EV charging network extends beyond Mumbai, covering 475 cities and towns across the country. The company aims to further expand its presence by adding 4000 charging points across Maharashtra in the coming phases. Moreover, Tata Power's EV charging services cater to a diverse range of customers, including residential communities and commercial establishments.

 

Also Read: Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far

 

Tata Power also mentioned that it has partnered with companies providing EV charging services and has deployed charging points at major residential societies. In other news, Tata Power announced installing 62,000 EV home chargers across the nation in November 2023.

# Tata Power# Tata Power Charging stations# Tata Power Chargers# Charging Stations# Charging stations for EVs# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed
2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed
Francesco Bagnaia Extends Contract With Ducati Till The End Of 2026
Francesco Bagnaia Extends Contract With Ducati Till The End Of 2026
Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon
Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon
BYD Seal: Variants Explained
BYD Seal: Variants Explained
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
Tata Power, Indian Oil Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Across India
Tata Power, Indian Oil Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Across India
Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
MG Motor India Partners With Charge Zone To Expand EV Charging Network
MG Motor India Partners With Charge Zone To Expand EV Charging Network
Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved