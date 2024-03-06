Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy

Tata Power has announced over 1,000 of its electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Mumbai now utilise renewable energy. The EV charging points in Mumbai are located in public spaces, residential societies, commercial hubs, and fleet charging points. Furthermore, there are over 19 fast charging points along the Mumbai-Pune highway and 26 along the Mumbai-Goa highway, as per Tata Power.

Tata Power's EV charging network extends beyond Mumbai, covering 475 cities and towns across the country. The company aims to further expand its presence by adding 4000 charging points across Maharashtra in the coming phases. Moreover, Tata Power's EV charging services cater to a diverse range of customers, including residential communities and commercial establishments.

Tata Power also mentioned that it has partnered with companies providing EV charging services and has deployed charging points at major residential societies. In other news, Tata Power announced installing 62,000 EV home chargers across the nation in November 2023.