Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Nov-23 05:47 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Power has installed 62,000 EV home chargers across the nation.
- 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
- Tata Power EZ Charge has a total of 464 e-bus charging points.
Amidst the growing momentum of electric vehicles in India, Tata Power, one of the leading EV charging solutions providers, has deployed 62,000 EV home chargers across the nation. This achievement includes the addition of 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
Highlighting the achievement, Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development (EV Charging), Tata Power, said, "Surpassing the milestone of 62,000 home chargers underscores our unwavering commitment to accelerating the electric mobility revolution in India. We are resolute in delivering a seamless, accessible, and user-friendly charging infrastructure to meet the charging requirements of EV owners at the convenience of their homes."
Also Read: Tata Power Unveils EZ Charge RFID Card For One-Touch Charging
Furthermore, Tata Power's strategic placement of public EV charging points at various locations, including offices, residential welfare associations (RWAs), hotels, hospitals, car dealerships, malls, and highways, contributes to the establishment of an out-of-home charging network throughout the country. In the September 2023 quarter, Tata Power EZ Charge expanded its footprint by deploying 180 e-bus charging points, bringing the total count to 464.
Also Read: Tata Power Associates With Zoomcar To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India
Moreover, in August 2023, Tata Power partnered with Zoomcar to enhance the accessibility of EV charging in India. Tata Power's EZ Charge points are integrated into the Zoomcar platform, catering to both existing and potential EV owners, as well as Zoomcar's customer base.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4812 second ago
Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.
34 minutes ago
Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta has confirmed that the company is working on a new family electric scooter which will be launched in 2024.
1 hour ago
The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 claims to be the longest-range motorcycle in its category with a range of 171 km
1 hour ago
Hyundai is preparing to launch the Ioniq 7, the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup, following the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models
2 hours ago
New black colour scheme deletes almost all chrome trimming along with featuring darker finishes to the wheels.
3 hours ago
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
18 hours ago
Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.
19 hours ago
The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.
21 hours ago
HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.
23 hours ago
The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.
5 days ago
Air purifiers are important not just for your home but also inside your cars
18 days ago
Tata Motors is set to move into a new segment altogether with its ‘Avinya’ range of electric vehicles, which will utilise Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture.
18 days ago
This achievement comes as part of a significant order aimed at supplying, maintaining, and operating 100 electric buses in both Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.
19 days ago
TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.
20 days ago
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) presented the certificate to Tata Motors for the all-electric Ace EV.