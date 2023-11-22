Login

Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far

Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

22-Nov-23 05:47 PM IST

Highlights

  • Tata Power has installed 62,000 EV home chargers across the nation.
  • 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
  • Tata Power EZ Charge has a total of 464 e-bus charging points.

Amidst the growing momentum of electric vehicles in India, Tata Power, one of the leading EV charging solutions providers, has deployed 62,000 EV home chargers across the nation. This achievement includes the addition of 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24. 

Highlighting the achievement, Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development (EV Charging), Tata Power, said, "Surpassing the milestone of 62,000 home chargers underscores our unwavering commitment to accelerating the electric mobility revolution in India. We are resolute in delivering a seamless, accessible, and user-friendly charging infrastructure to meet the charging requirements of EV owners at the convenience of their homes."

 

Furthermore, Tata Power's strategic placement of public EV charging points at various locations, including offices, residential welfare associations (RWAs), hotels, hospitals, car dealerships, malls, and highways, contributes to the establishment of an out-of-home charging network throughout the country. In the September 2023 quarter, Tata Power EZ Charge expanded its footprint by deploying 180 e-bus charging points, bringing the total count to 464.

 

Moreover, in August 2023, Tata Power partnered with Zoomcar to enhance the accessibility of EV charging in India. Tata Power's EZ Charge points are integrated into the Zoomcar platform, catering to both existing and potential EV owners, as well as Zoomcar's customer base.

 

