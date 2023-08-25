Login

Tata Power Associates With Zoomcar To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India

This collaboration intends to simplify the process of charging electric vehicles across the country.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

25-Aug-23 10:30 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Tata EZ charging stations are available in 350 cities across the country
  • Tata Power's EZ Charge points will reflect on the Zoomcar platform
  • The collaboration aims to promote widespread electric vehicle adoption

Tata Power and Zoomcar are teaming up to make electric vehicle (EV) charging easier and more widespread in India. Tata Power's EV Charging Solutions and Zoomcar’s collaboration intends to simplify the process of charging electric vehicles and address the challenges that can come with using charging stations. Moreover, Tata Power's EZ Charge points will reflect on the Zoomcar platform for existing and potential EV owners along with Zoomcar's customers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL) and Zoomcar in Mumbai in the presence of Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited; Virendra Goyal, Head Business Development, EV Charging, Tata Power; and Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

Tata Power has a prominent EV charging network, including over 50,000 home chargers, 4370+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points in more than 350 cities, even along highways. Their goal is to set up 25,000 charging points within the next five years. Meanwhile, Zoomcar boasts a tech-driven fleet of over 20,000 cars across India, Indonesia, and Egypt.

"This collaboration with Zoomcar is another milestone in our journey to speed up the green mobility transition in the country. As India’s leading EV charging infrastructure provider, we are constantly collaborating with industry partners such as Zoomcar to develop a technologically advanced and robust EV ecosystem in the country," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors and BMTC Flags Off Prototype Smart E-Bus In Bengaluru

 

In July 2023, Tata Power took a step to enhance the EV charging experience. They introduced an RFID card that lets EV users start charging by tapping the EZ CHARGE RFID card on any EZ charger location in the country. This move aims to simplify and streamline the process for users, making it convenient to charge their electric vehicles.

