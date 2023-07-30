Tata Motors and BMTC Flags Off Prototype Smart E-Bus In Bengaluru

  • Home
Tata Motors will be responsible for supplying, operating and maintaining 921 units for 12 years.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
30-Jul-23 04:42 PM IST
  • Tata Motors to supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Karnataka for 12 years
  • Some of the features in the bus include, an Integrated Transport System, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake Distribution etc.
  • With over 900 electric buses already supplied across India, Tata Motors' electric buses have covered more than 8 crore kilometres with an uptime of over 95%

A prototype of the Tata Motors smart electric bus was flagged off, by Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Karnataka, Dr. N. V. Prasad, IAS, Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), among other delegates from Government of Karnataka, BMTC and Tata Motors.

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Interior Spied: Redesigned Dash, Avinya Concept-Like Steering Wheel

 

As part of a larger order between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and the BMTC, Tata Motors will be responsible for supplying, operating and maintaining 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period of 12 years.

 

Some of the features in the Tata Starbus EV include a new-gen electric powertrain, Integrated Transport System, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake Distribution, advanced telematics system, comfortable seating for 35 passengers, and easy accessibility due to its low-floor configuration.

 

Also Read: JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells

Tata Motors has already supplied over 900 electric buses across various cities in India. These buses have collectively covered a distance of more than 8 crore kilometres with an uptime of over 95%.

 

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited said, "We are delighted to see our first smart electric bus get flagged off in Bengaluru. For decades, Tata Motors' advanced research and development facilities have meticulously created offerings that are cutting-edge and eco-friendly. The bus flagged off today is equipped with state-of-the-art features and ergonomic design, providing commuters with a hassle-free travel experience. We are confident that our electric buses will make public transportation safe, comfortable and energy efficient."

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner