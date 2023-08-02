Tata Power Unveils EZ Charge RFID Card For One-Touch Charging

Tata Power has unveiled a new EZ Charge RFID-enabled card to help streamline the EV charging process at Tata Power public chargers. The card is aimed at improving the customer charging experience by offering a seamless Tap, Charge, and Go functionality.



Users can begin the charging process by tapping the EZ Charge RFID card on the Tata Power EZ charger based on their pre-set recharge value. The card can be linked to the EZ Charge account which will allow users to share access without sharing sensitive app information. This system prioritizes privacy and security. Tata Power claims the EZ Charge card will streamline the charging and payment process, making transactions more efficient.



“The Tata Power EZ Charge card is a new frontier integrating RFID technology with our Charge Point network to offer a quick, simple and easy charging solution to EV owners. We continue to collaborate with Tata Motors to accelerate EV adoption and enable sustainable mobility for all Indians," said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.



Speaking on the occasion Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “To further improve the charging process for our customers, today, we are launching the EZ Charge Card offered by Tata Power. This solution is easy to use, intuitive and also helps overcome infrastructural challenges such as mobile network availability, while ensuring privacy for all users. It significantly simplifies the charging process at public or community chargers, especially for those who would prefer a physical device to an app-based experience and for chauffeur-driven vehicles.”



The EZ Charge Card is accessible to every EV owner regardless of their vehicle brand. Customers can purchase it through the EZ Charge Self Care Portal, Tata Power website or visit a Tata Motors EV Dealerships.



With over 40,000 home chargers, 4000+ public charging points, and plans for 25,000 more in the next five years, Tata Power is a prominent player in the growth of the EV ecosystem in India.

