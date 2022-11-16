Tata Power Sets Up EV Chargers In Ranthambore National Park

Tata Power has announced that it has installed EV charging points in Ranthambore National Park in a bid to promote ‘Green Tourism’. The company has set up charging points at The Tigress Resort to encourage tourists to use EVs as a mode of transport.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Tata Power spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore to promote clean mobility at tourist sites. Nature and wildlife lovers can now use our EZ Charging points at the Resort and we look forward to them visiting the Ranthambore National Park in Electric Vehicles. This collaboration is one of many steps we are taking towards making sustainable mobility attainable across the nation.”

"We are delighted to partner with Tata Power EZ Charge to promote green mobility and encourage EV adoption among tourists. The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore concurs wholeheartedly with the national vision for sustainable mobility. We are looking forward to creating a more elaborate EV infrastructure in our premises to further protect our green heritage and promote a sustainable co-existence between nature and nature lovers," said Surendra Dhabai, Vice President - The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore.

Tata Power currently operates over 3,000 public and semi-public EV chargers spread across 300 cities in India. The charging infrastructure is a mix of public charging, captive charging, home charging, workplace charging, and ultra-rapid chargers up to 240 kW for buses. The company has also been setting up charging points across national highways across India to promote electric mobility.