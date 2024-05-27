Login
Hyundai Opens 180 kW DC Fast Charging Station In Chennai

Hyundai plans to eventually install 100 public fast charging stations at key highways and cities across Tamil Nadu
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai India has opened its first 180 kW public DC fast charging station in Chennai.
  • It plans to install an additional 100 public fast charging stations across Tamil Nadu.
  • Hyundai recently set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations in six major cities.

Hyundai India has opened its first 180 kW public DC fast charging station in Chennai, located at the Spencer Plaza Mall, Thousand Lights. The station has 150 kW and 30 kW DC guns. The Korean automaker additionally plans to install 100 public fast charging stations at key highways and cities across Tamil Nadu. It has also stated that the station is not just limited to vehicles from Hyundai and can be used by all EV owners with compatible charging ports.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Casper Name Trademarked In India

 

Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director - Corporate Planning, HMIL, said, "Tamil Nadu is home for Hyundai Motor India Limited, and we have been committed to Tamil Nadu since our inception. As we celebrate 28 years of HMIL in India, we are delighted to inaugurate our first-ever 180 kW fast public charging station in Chennai. In line with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we aim to enhance convenience of all EV users, and hence our charging stations can be utilized by any four-wheeler EV user. HMIL envisages to install 100 charging stations across Tamil Nadu, to enhance the EV ecosystem and motivate more customers towards EV adoption across the state.”

 

Also Read: Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India

Hyundai Charging Station 1

Hyundai India's EV fast-charging stations have been set up in six major cities and across five key highway locations

 

Hyundai recently expanded its public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network across various highways and cities in India to over 10 locations. It has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three DC chargers of different capacities: 150 kW, 60 kW, and 30 kW in six major cities. These include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bangalore, as well as across five key highway locations, including between Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Nashik.

