Hyundai Casper Name Trademarked In India

The Hyundai Casper was revealed for South Korea in 2021 as its new entry-level SUV, and the pint-sized offering got quite a few heads turning with its quirky design and butch looks.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Casper name has been trademarked in India, hinting at the model’s arriva
  • The Casper could be Hyundai’s new entry-level offering, positioned below the Exter
  • The Hyundai Casper will fill in the void left by the Santro in recent years

Hyundai has trademarked the Casper name in India, hinting at the model’s arrival in the market. The Hyundai Casper was revealed for South Korea in 2021 as its new entry-level SUV, and the pint-sized offering got quite a few heads turning with its quirky design and butch looks. It seems Hyundai is evaluating the Casper for the Indian market, and the micro SUV could be positioned below the Exter in the company’s lineup.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue

 Hyundai Casper Trademarked in India

 

Automakers tend to trademark names to hold the rights to the same across multiple markets as a future contingency, which would also explain the reason for the trademark to be filed now. However, it is worth mentioning that trademarking names or designs do not necessarily equate to the product being launched in that specific market. 

 Hyundai Casper Trademarked in India

 

The Hyundai Casper sold overseas is about the same size as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The model measures 3,595 mm in length, 1,595 mm in width, and 1,575 mm in height, with a 2,400 mm wheelbase. That’s about 220 mm shorter than the Hyundai Exter in length. However, the quirky design remains its biggest talking point, especially the LED DRLs on top and the headlamps integrated into the bumper. Hyundai could skip the sunroof for the Indian market in favour of cost. 

 

The cabin also gets the quirky theme of the Casper with the two-spoke steering wheel, floating touchscreen infotainment system, dashboard-mounted gear lever, and a digital instrument console. The Casper is based on the same platform as the Santro and Grand i10 Nios and gets the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 85 bhp and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 99 bhp in international markets. Transmission options include both manual and automatic. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units

 Hyundai Casper Trademarked in India

 

The Hyundai Casper could arrive in India as a replacement for the resurrected Santro that was discontinued recently. Despite a strong brand following, the Santro failed to garner any attention given its breadbox design and the lack of standout features. Hyundai is looking at a new entry-level offering to join its portfolio, and the Casper just might be the solution, keeping up with the popularity of the SUV body style across segments. 

 

# Hyundai Casper# Casper trademarked# Casper Micro SUV# Cars
