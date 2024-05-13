Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue

Hyundai's new assembly plant in Nepal is also the first vehicle assembly plant in the country. Hyundai Venue will be the first model to be assembled locally.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Venue has become the first-ever Made-In-Nepal vehicle
  • Hyundai’s new assembly plant will have an annual installed capacity of 5000 units
  • Laxmi Group will produce and sell Hyundai cars in Nepal

The Hyundai Venue has become the first-ever Made-In-Nepal vehicle to be rolled out of what is also the country’s first vehicle assembly plant. Built in partnership with the company’s local partner Laxmi Group, Hyundai’s new assembly plant will have an annual installed capacity of 5000 units. The plant was inaugurated by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Tae-Young Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, in Nepal on May 10, 2024.

 

Commenting on the commencement of vehicle assembly in Nepal, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “We are immensely grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Government of Nepal for their unwavering support. We look forward to more encouraging policies and incentives from the Nepal Government aimed at developing a conducive environment for local assembly.”

 

heof446k hyundai venue sport trim 625x300 22 July 20

Hyundai’s new assembly plant will have an annual installed capacity of 5000 units

 

Going forward, Laxmi Group will produce and sell Hyundai cars in Nepal, however, the company says that there will be continued collaboration and support on products, technology and quality projects from HMC Korea and Hyundai Motor India. 

 

Hyundai has been India’s largest exporter of cars and Nepal has been a major market for the company. With this latest development, the companies also hope that the industry's first vehicle assembly plant in Nepal will also pave the way for promoting localisation and employment generation in the country. 

 

# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue Nepal# Hyundai Cars Nepal# Hyundai Nepal# Nepal Car Production# SUV# family# Auto Industry# Cars# car# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue
8.3

Hyundai Venue

Starts at ₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Venue Specifications
View Venue Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
    Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • Prices for the two custom accessory packages offered by Maruti Suzuki for the new Swift -- Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster -- start at Rs 29,500.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
  • Bajaj will provide over 1,000 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery to Flipkart over the next two years.
    Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared
  • Carlos Sainz Sr with Nani Roma will be two of the four drivers to represent Ford at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia next year.
    Ford Signs Reigning Champion Carlos Sainz Sr To Lead Its Dakar Rally Program In 2025
  • The petrol Nexon is offered in a new Smart(O) variant while the diesel engine option is now available from the Smart+ trim.
    Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh
  • The hypercar launch coincides with Red Bull Racing's 20th anniversary, marking two decades of Formula 1 success
    Red Bull RB17 Hypercar To Debut On July 12 At Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024
  • Based on transmission choices, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in 5 variants, across 11 trims, priced from Rs. .6.49 lakh to Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh
  • According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. 
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 27% In April 2024, At 22.06 Lakh Units
  • With the 2024 model year, the Force Gurkha has again received a bunch of updates. So, let’s take a look at how the 2024 Gurkha is different from the old Gurkha.
    Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?
  • While Nissan's domestic sales went down by 8 per cent at 2,404 units, the exports saw a marginal 1 per cent growth at 639 units.
    Auto Sales April 2024: Nissan Sees 8% Decline In Domestic Sales; Sold 2,404 Units Of The Magnite
  • With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved