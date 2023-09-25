Hyundai's Casper EV Prototype Spotted Testing in Europe
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Sep-23 12:16 PM IST
Highlights
- Hyundai is set to introduce a fully electric version of its compact Casper SUV in mid-2023.
- Spy shots reveal distinctive design elements, including split LED lighting units and front-mounted charging port.
- Hyundai aims to elevate the Casper EV's ride quality, safety features, and refinement to meet the higher standards and stricter regulations of the European market.
A camouflaged prototype of the Hyundai Casper electric vehicle (EV) was recently spotted testing in Europe. The Hyundai Casper is the automaker's smallest SUV, built on the K1 platform and measuring 3,595 mm in length. However, Hyundai had earlier confirmed its intention to release a fully electric version around the end 2023. .
Also Read: New Elantra N Unveiled Globally, Aligns With The 8th Anniversary Of The Performance N Division
The latest spy shots reveal a camouflaged Casper EV, with features such as split LED lighting units. Notably, the presence of a front-mounted charging port and the absence of tailpipes indicate the use of a zero-emission powertrain. Interior snapshots suggest enhancements, including a larger infotainment touchscreen and a revised digital instrument cluster.
Also Read: 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
Hyundai is likely to make improvements in ride quality, noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), safety features, and overall refinement to cater to the European market's higher standards and stricter safety regulations.
The Casper EV will feature an integrated drive module (iDM) sourced from BorgWarner, capable of producing up to 178.5 bhp. However, this power output may be adjusted for production. While details about the battery pack remain undisclosed, it is expected to offer a range suitable for urban driving, similar to its competitors.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
