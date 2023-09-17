New Elantra N Unveiled Globally, Aligns With The 8th Anniversary Of The Performance N Division
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
17-Sep-23 10:23 AM IST
Highlights
- Comes with a new visual identity
- The new Elantra N boasts a 2.0-litre GDi engine
- Has a top speed of 280 kmph
The global debut of the New Elantra N comes aligning with the eighth anniversary of Hyundai Motor's performance N brand, which originally made its debut on September 15, 2015. Hyundai Motor Company celebrated its eighth anniversary by introducing the newly updated Elantra N globally. According to the brand, this refreshed model incorporates advanced technology inspired by motorsport competition, promising improved stability, comfort, and finely tuned performance.
The front design of the new Elantra N showcases a lower profile, highlighted by larger black trim elements and exterior colour accents. These changes, along with the bumper design, contribute to an aggressive appearance that represents the high-performance spirit of the N brand.
On the sides, N-specific red accents run across both the front and rear bumpers, including the side sill mouldings. Additionally, the black anodized emblem, which serves as the new visual identity of the N brand starting with the New Elantra N, underscores the model's character. At the rear, the black bumper has been enlarged, and a boattail detail has been incorporated to enhance the car's sporty image.
Also Read: 2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Variants Explained
Inside, the New Elantra N features N-specific design elements, including a steering wheel and shift knob, an instrument cluster, infotainment systems, and N-light sport bucket seats adorned with illuminated logos.
Enhancements to ride and handling include a reinforced engine mount casing, G-bushing reinforcement, and a transition from rubber to urethane for the rear suspension S/ABS insulator, resulting in improved damping and yaw response. The Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS) hardware has also seen improvements to enhance body control, along with optimised software to complement the hardware changes.
Also Read: Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
To ensure improved cooling without compromising aerodynamic efficiency, the new Elantra N features a duct-style air guard that directs airflow for maximum speed and enhanced aerodynamics, fuel efficiency, and cooling capacity, even under extreme conditions. A wing-type spoiler has been added to further optimise aerodynamics, allowing for higher speeds and improved cornering performance.
Moreover, the New Elantra N's software has been reprogrammed to maximize the use of high-octane fuel, which the brand says is a refinement informed by feedback from enthusiasts with whom Hyundai N has maintained close communication through events like track days.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024
Under the hood, the new Elantra N gets a 2.0-litre GDi engine designed for N models, paired with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-speed DCT transmission. This powertrain delivers 276 bhp, 392 NM of peak torque, and a top speed of 280 kmph. Moreover, the global rollout of the new Elantra N is underway, and customers can anticipate seeing it in stores soon.
