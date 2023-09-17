Login

New Elantra N Unveiled Globally, Aligns With The 8th Anniversary Of The Performance N Division

According to the brand, this refreshed model incorporates advanced technology inspired by motorsport competition
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Sep-23 10:23 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comes with a new visual identity
  • The new Elantra N boasts a 2.0-litre GDi engine
  • Has a top speed of 280 kmph

The global debut of the New Elantra N comes aligning with the eighth anniversary of Hyundai Motor's performance N brand, which originally made its debut on September 15, 2015. Hyundai Motor Company celebrated its eighth anniversary by introducing the newly updated Elantra N globally. According to the brand, this refreshed model incorporates advanced technology inspired by motorsport competition, promising improved stability, comfort, and finely tuned performance.

The front design of the new Elantra N showcases a lower profile, highlighted by larger black trim elements and exterior colour accents. These changes, along with the bumper design, contribute to an aggressive appearance that represents the high-performance spirit of the N brand.

On the sides, N-specific red accents run across both the front and rear bumpers, including the side sill mouldings. Additionally, the black anodized emblem, which serves as the new visual identity of the N brand starting with the New Elantra N, underscores the model's character. At the rear, the black bumper has been enlarged, and a boattail detail has been incorporated to enhance the car's sporty image.

 

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Variants Explained

 

Inside, the New Elantra N features N-specific design elements, including a steering wheel and shift knob, an instrument cluster, infotainment systems, and N-light sport bucket seats adorned with illuminated logos.

Enhancements to ride and handling include a reinforced engine mount casing, G-bushing reinforcement, and a transition from rubber to urethane for the rear suspension S/ABS insulator, resulting in improved damping and yaw response. The Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS) hardware has also seen improvements to enhance body control, along with optimised software to complement the hardware changes.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government

 

To ensure improved cooling without compromising aerodynamic efficiency, the new Elantra N features a duct-style air guard that directs airflow for maximum speed and enhanced aerodynamics, fuel efficiency, and cooling capacity, even under extreme conditions. A wing-type spoiler has been added to further optimise aerodynamics, allowing for higher speeds and improved cornering performance.

Moreover, the New Elantra N's software has been reprogrammed to maximize the use of high-octane fuel, which the brand says is a refinement informed by feedback from enthusiasts with whom Hyundai N has maintained close communication through events like track days.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024

 

Under the hood, the new Elantra N gets a 2.0-litre GDi engine designed for N models, paired with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-speed DCT transmission. This powertrain delivers 276 bhp, 392 NM of peak torque, and a top speed of 280 kmph. Moreover, the global rollout of the new Elantra N is underway, and customers can anticipate seeing it in stores soon.

 

# Hyundai Elantra N# New Elantra N# Hyundai N

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 24.75 L
₹ 55,431/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
7.2
0
10
2014 Toyota Fortuner
94,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.90 L
₹ 31,517/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Skoda Octavia
8.1
0
10
2019 Skoda Octavia
28,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 21.90 L
₹ 49,048/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Ford EcoSport
7.3
0
10
2015 Ford EcoSport
87,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda Jazz
2016 Honda Jazz
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10164 second ago

Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, locked in the third spot on the grid

Honda Unveils Motocompacto Foldable Electric Scooter
Honda Unveils Motocompacto Foldable Electric Scooter
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8258 second ago

The Honda Motocompacto is an electric scooter that pays homage to the iconic Motocompo from the early 1980s

New Elantra N Unveiled Globally, Aligns With The 8th Anniversary Of The Performance N Division
New Elantra N Unveiled Globally, Aligns With The 8th Anniversary Of The Performance N Division
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7778 second ago

According to the brand, this refreshed model incorporates advanced technology inspired by motorsport competition

F1: Sebastian Vettel Hints at Possible Formula 1 Comeback
F1: Sebastian Vettel Hints at Possible Formula 1 Comeback
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The former Formula 1 champion has cracked open the door to a potential comeback, admitting he can't entirely dismiss the allure of the racetrack.

Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.

2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.

Acer Partners With eBikeGo; Unveils Muvi-125-4G Electric Scooter
Acer Partners With eBikeGo; Unveils Muvi-125-4G Electric Scooter
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida

BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

New jointly-owned ChargeScape platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles.

VECV To Supply GreenCell Mobility With 1,000 Electric Intercity Buses Over Next 5 Years
VECV To Supply GreenCell Mobility With 1,000 Electric Intercity Buses Over Next 5 Years
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The e-buses will be used by GreenCell’s intercity bus operation NueGo.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Enters Final Testing Phase; Global Debut on July 13
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Enters Final Testing Phase; Global Debut on July 13
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

IONIQ 5 N to get an upgraded powertrain cooling system along with upgraded braking along with unique software to enhance driving experience

Hyundai N Vision 74 Could Enter Production - Report
Hyundai N Vision 74 Could Enter Production - Report
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Reports suggest that a production variant of the N Vision 74 has been greenlit for production - a claim Hyundai has reportedly denied.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Is An Electric Supercar With 670 Bhp
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Is An Electric Supercar With 670 Bhp
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Hyundai N Vision 74 concept is an electric hybrid, meaning it has a battery as well as a Hydrogen fuel cell to aid in longer range.

Performance-Bred Hyundai Kona N With 247 Bhp Could Be A Reality
Performance-Bred Hyundai Kona N With 247 Bhp Could Be A Reality
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

5 years ago

The Hyundai Kona crossover was unveiled last year to a favourable response and the model is also destined to make its way to India in an only-electric avatar. However, with the growing popularity of performance crossovers across other brands, Hyundai too is mulling to introduced a performance-friendly 'N' badged version of its all-new crossover soon with as much as 247 bhp on offer.

Hyundai to Debut its Performance Car Division at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show
Hyundai to Debut its Performance Car Division at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show
loader
By Kritika Sethi
calendar-icon

8 years ago

N will be to Hyundai, what AMG is to Mercedes, M is to BMW, Nismo is to Nissan, and Polestar is to Volvo.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Elantra N Unveiled Globally, Aligns With The 8th Anniversary Of The Performance N Division
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn