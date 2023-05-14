  • Home
Hyundai N Vision 74 Could Enter Production - Report

Reports suggest that a production variant of the N Vision 74 has been greenlit for production - a claim Hyundai has reportedly denied.
authorBy Carandbike Team
14-May-23 04:05 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hyundai is allegedly working on two new sports car models, including a modern interpretation of its iconic Pony Coupe and a brand-new concept called N Vision 74
  • The N Vision 74 is rumoured to feature cutting-edge technology, a mid-engine layout, and a hybrid or electric powertrain that could generate around 555 horsepower
  • The move towards sports cars aligns with Hyundai's recent focus on electrification and expanding its range across many segments

Hyundai has been on a roll lately in global markets, releasing a series of acclaimed vehicles that showcase its growing design and engineering prowess. However, there is one area that Hyundai has yet to properly explore: high-performance sports cars. While the brand has released performance-focused N variants of some of its existing models it has yet to try its hands at a dedicated high-performance model.

 


 

According to reports, Hyundai is allegedly working on bringing an N Vision 74 Concept-based sports car to production. Unlike the concept though the model is likely to feature a more conventional powertrain. The N Vision 74 featured a hydrogen-fuel cell powertrain. The reports also suggest that Hyundai could dig down into its history and badge its new sports car as the Pony - a throwback to the original Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed concept from 1974.

 


 

The N Vision 74's design clearly borrowed cues from the original concept with its straight lines and 80s-inspired boxy proportions. The Vision 74 Concept however features a number of sportier design elements such as a prominent rear spoiler, side vents on the rear fenders, prominent side sills and a notable splitter on the front bumper.

 

Hyundai however has reportedly denied any plans to put a Vision 74-based sports car into production.

 

Trending Now