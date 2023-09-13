Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024

The Hyundai Creta has been the best-selling SUV for the Korean carmaker and it has soldiered on pretty much unchanged for nearly four years since its launch. While the Indonesian market already received the facelifted Creta, its Indian market is long due. Latest spy shots confirm that the India-spec Creta facelift will look different from the Indonesia-spec model.



The Creta facelift test mules have been spied on test near Chennai earlier, but the latest pictures come from South Korea. Shots reveal that the upcoming Creta facelift will feature a bigger, more imposing grille, while the LED DRLs could be inspired from the bigger Palisade. The headlamps will continue to be split units. In profile, you can see alloy wheels which are similar to those on the Creta SX variant. Just like most facelifts, expect tweaks to the rear bumper and the tail-lamp design as well.

On the features front, the new Creta should gain kit similar to the Kia Seltos. Expect 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and level 2 ADAS features, among others.

(Pictured: 1.5-litre turbo petrol from the Kia Seltos)

Powering the Hyundai Creta facelift will be the same set of engines as the Kia Seltos in India. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. A 157 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a dual clutch automatic transmission will also be on the cards.

Expect the Creta facelift to make its debut in the early half of 2024. The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, newly launched Honda Elevate and the MG Astor.