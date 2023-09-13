Login

Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024

The current gen Hyundai Creta was launched in early 2020
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Sep-23 09:00 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Creta facelift spotted with Palisade-like design cues
  • Three engine options will be on offer.
  • Expected launch in early 2024.

The Hyundai Creta has been the best-selling SUV for the Korean carmaker and it has soldiered on pretty much unchanged for nearly four years since its launch. While the Indonesian market already received the facelifted Creta, its Indian market is long due. Latest spy shots confirm that the India-spec Creta facelift will look different from the Indonesia-spec model.


The Creta facelift test mules have been spied on test near Chennai earlier, but the latest pictures come from South Korea. Shots reveal that the upcoming Creta facelift will feature a bigger, more imposing grille, while the LED DRLs could be inspired from the bigger Palisade. The headlamps will continue to be split units. In profile, you can see alloy wheels which are similar to those on the Creta SX variant. Just like most facelifts, expect tweaks to the rear bumper and the tail-lamp design as well.

 

Also Read: New York Auto Show 2022: 2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Unveiled

 

On the features front, the new Creta should gain kit similar to the Kia Seltos. Expect 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and level 2 ADAS features, among others. 

 

(Pictured: 1.5-litre turbo petrol from the Kia Seltos)

 

Powering the Hyundai Creta facelift will be the same set of engines as the Kia Seltos in India. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. A 157 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a dual clutch automatic transmission will also be on the cards. 

 

Expect the Creta facelift to make its debut in the early half of 2024. The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, newly launched Honda Elevate and the MG Astor. 

# creta facelift# creta facelift launch

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda Jazz
50,542 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai i20
7.0
0
10
2012 Hyundai i20
90,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 2.75 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
2012 Honda City
52,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra
6.9
0
10
2014 Hyundai Elantra
98,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.0
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra e2o
2016 Mahindra e2o
58,227 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 3.00 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra e2o
2017 Mahindra e2o
18,000 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
5.8
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
80,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
6.9
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
82,593 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.35 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on New Creta

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price: ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: Oct 17, 2023

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 10.19 - 12.31 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing Again; India Launch In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn