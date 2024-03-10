Login

Hyundai Creta N Line: Price Expectation

The Creta N Line will be offered in two variants and will get the option of a manual gearbox.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Creta N Line to be offered in two variants - N8 and N10
  • To be offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT
  • Prices expected to start from around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai is set to launch the new Creta N Line in India on March 11, 2024. With bookings currently open, the carmaker has revealed much about the sportier iteration of its hot-selling SUV including its design, interior and some of the features. The SUV will feature sportier looks both inside and out and is also expected to receive some mechanical updates to match the looks. Interestingly, while the standard Creta turbo-petrol is only offered with a DCT and in top-spec SX(O) trim, the Creta N Line will be offered with both a DCT and a 6-speed manual and in more than one variant.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect
 

Hyundai has revealed that the Creta N Line will be offered in N8 and N10 trim options with both offered with manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options. We expect the Creta N Line’s prices to start from around the Rs 18 lakh mark (ex-showroom) for the N8 manual and could stretch to as high as Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec N10 DCT.

 

Also read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
 

Expect the manual variants to be priced in the region of Rs 18 lakh to 20 lakh (ex-showroom) while the automatics are expected to range from around Rs 19.5 lakh and going up to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Creta N Line gets sportier looks as compared to the standard model with a redesigned grille and front bumper and red accents on the lower body. Down the sides, the SUV gets red brake callipers and more red accents on the lower body, while at the back the SUV gets a tweaked rear bumper and a visible dual-tip exhaust.

 

Also read: Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
 

The interior follows an all-black theme with red accenting along with getting a different steering design with N badging. On the feature front, Hyundai has confirmed tech such as the 10.25-inch twin displays on the dashboard, 18-inch alloy wheels, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist, ADAS functions, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Also read: Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched; Priced At Rs 10 Lakh

 

As mentioned above, the Creta N Line will get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol from the standard Creta with the power output of 158 bhp and 253 Nm expected to remain unchanged. Buyers can pick between a 6-speed manual – not available on the standard Creta Turbo, or a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai is expected to make some mechanical changes to the Creta N Line in the form of a stiffer suspension set-up, a revised exhaust to make the SUV sound sportier and tweaks to the steering rack to make the SUV more engaging to drive.

 

Expect all details to be revealed when the SUV is launched in India tomorrow.

