Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect

Hyundai is all set to launch the Creta N Line in India on March 11. Based on the Creta facelift launched earlier this year, the Creta N Line will be the sportier iteration of the popular SUV and will receive a host of cosmetic tweaks along with a few mechanical upgrades. The brand has already opened bookings for the vehicle, with the amount set at Rs 25,000. Thanks to an array of teasers from Hyundai India in the following week we already know quite a bit about what the vehicle will look like inside out. The Creta N Line will likely be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more expensive than the standard Creta.

Design

The Creta N Line gets a new grille up front along with larger vertical headlamp clusters

Visually, the SUV gets a revised face with a new grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a black roof, with red accents on the lower side of its body, along with new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

Interior

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets a sportier interior with an all-black colour scheme and red accents

The Creta N Line will feature an all-black interior with red accents and red stitching all around that give it a sportier appearance. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel along with a new accelerator and brake pedals with a metallic finish. Aside from this, the interior continues to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment display and is equipped with features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and an 8-way powered driver seat.

Safety Features

The Hyundai Creta N Line will get six airbags as standard

Hyundai had previously revealed that the N Line will come with over 70 safety features, 42 of which will be standard across all variants. These include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Hill Assist Control (HAC).

Powertrain

It will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be offered as an option too. The Creta N Line is also expected to be equipped with an upgraded suspension setup along with improved steering geometry over its standard counterpart.



