Hyundai Creta N Line: Top 5 Highlights

Hyundai India launched the Creta facelift nearly two months ago, and now the Korean automaker has given the best-selling model from its stable the N Line treatment. The Creta N Line gets several cosmetic tweaks as compared to the outgoing model on the exterior, as well as new colour schemes. This is Hyundai’s third N Line model in India, following the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line.

Let us look at the top five highlights of Hyundai's latest N Line offering.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Design and styling

The Creta N Line is armed with an array of sporty elements compared to the standard model, including a redesigned grille and front bumper, accented by red highlights on the lower body. Red brake calipers and additional red accents adorn the sides, while the rear gets a tweaked bumper and a prominent dual-tip exhaust. Moreover, the N Line badging appears on the fender, grille and boot lid.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Interior

On the inside, the sportier iteration is adorned with an all-black theme, complemented by striking red accents and inserts on various components such as air-con vents, dashboards, and gear knobs. The Creta N Line also gets metal pedals, while the N logo is situated on the three-spoke steering wheel, gear lever, and embossed into the seats.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Engine and transmissions

The Creta N Line is equipped with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can opt for either a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual gearbox, with the latter being exclusive to the N Line variant. Similar to its predecessors, the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line, the Creta N Line benefits from retuned suspension and steering rack tweaks, promising improved handling dynamics and a more exhilarating exhaust note.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Variants and Pricing

Hyundai offers the Creta N Line in two variants: the N8 and the N10. The N8 manual transmission is priced at Rs 16.82 lakh, while the DCT option is priced at Rs 18.32 lakh. Meanwhile, the N10 variant starts at Rs 19.34 lakh for the manual transmission model and tops out at Rs 20.30 lakh for the DCT version (all prices ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta N Line: Colour Options

As for colour options, buyers can choose from three monotone selections: Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, and the exclusive Titan Grey Matte. For those seeking dual-tone options, Thunder Blue with an Abyss Black roof, Shadow Grey with an Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof are available.