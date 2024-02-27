carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year

The Hyundai Verna is the carandbike Breakthrough Car of The Year 2024. Hyundai’s compact sedan in its latest generation was launched in March 2023 dropping the option of the diesel engine that was available on previous generations. The new Verna is offered with a pair of petrol engines both with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The new Verna has made a strong case for itself against the competition setting new benchmarks in terms of performance and technology when it arrived. The sedan was also the winner of carandbike’s comparisons featuring other models from the segment such as the venerable Honda City, and the VW Virtus.

The Verna makes a strong case for itself in a market that is rapidly moving away from hatchbacks and sedans towards SUVs. While the quirky design might split opinion the Verna makes a strong case for itself inside the cabin offering ample levels of space, comfortable seating and a long list of features. Top variants pack in tech such as Level 2 ADAS functions, a 10.25-inch instrument screen, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, Bose sound system and more.

While the diesel engine is no longer offered buyers can still pick between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill – the latter the most powerful in the segment. Both are offered with a 6-speed manual with the former getting the option of a CVT while the latter gets the option of a 7-speed DCT unit.

The 1.5 NA petrol makes a strong case for itself with its city-friendly driving manners and good levels of refinement while the turbo-petrol offers enough punch to add excitement to the drive.