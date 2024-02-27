carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
The Hyundai Verna is the carandbike Breakthrough Car of The Year 2024. Hyundai’s compact sedan in its latest generation was launched in March 2023 dropping the option of the diesel engine that was available on previous generations. The new Verna is offered with a pair of petrol engines both with manual and automatic gearbox options.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
The new Verna has made a strong case for itself against the competition setting new benchmarks in terms of performance and technology when it arrived. The sedan was also the winner of carandbike’s comparisons featuring other models from the segment such as the venerable Honda City, and the VW Virtus.
The Verna makes a strong case for itself in a market that is rapidly moving away from hatchbacks and sedans towards SUVs. While the quirky design might split opinion the Verna makes a strong case for itself inside the cabin offering ample levels of space, comfortable seating and a long list of features. Top variants pack in tech such as Level 2 ADAS functions, a 10.25-inch instrument screen, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, Bose sound system and more.
Also Read: Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
While the diesel engine is no longer offered buyers can still pick between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill – the latter the most powerful in the segment. Both are offered with a 6-speed manual with the former getting the option of a CVT while the latter gets the option of a 7-speed DCT unit.
The 1.5 NA petrol makes a strong case for itself with its city-friendly driving manners and good levels of refinement while the turbo-petrol offers enough punch to add excitement to the drive.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 had to compete with strong contenders like Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.
The C40 Recharge had to compete with the likes of the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and the Lotus Eletre to win the coveted CNB Electric Car Of The Year 2024.
Launched right at the beginning of 2023, the 7 Series wowed the jurors with its technological prowess
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first model to be launched from the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. While its looks may have polarised people, but what it has to offer apart from its design had the jury impressed.
The Ducati Diavel V4 now gets a V4 engine with impressive performance, easier handling than before with a new aluminium frame and is still a Ducati at heart!