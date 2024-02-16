Login

Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Out of office with the Hyundai Exter
  • We take the Exter out on a quick getaway, leaving the office behind
  • The Exter proved to be a rather fun companion on a long road trip

‘Where the clear stream of reason, has not lost its way, into the dreary desert sand of dead habit.’ These lines have been echoing in my mind for a while now, with the daily grind, the dreary, dead routine. The clear stream of reason being the one-off breaks that we take to refresh, rejuvenate, and realign our thoughts, which gives us the motivation to go back to the office on a Monday morning! And this is where the Hyundai Exter comes in! It is an SUV with a compact footprint which works beautifully well in the city and even highway jaunts as I found out! 

undefined

So, on my way to office on a Monday morning, I took the liberty of simply turning the Exter around and took for a small town called Chakrata, ahead Dehra Dun, nestled in the hills of Uttarakhand. The joy of taking off on a Monday, bunking office is rather underrated. I put my playlist on shuffle and before the fifth song came on, I was already on the highway to Dehra Dun. 

An hour later, I pulled into a dhaba, for a sumptuous breakfast of chai and parathas laden with white butter. With the body and soul satiated, I was back on my way to Chakrata, soaking in the sights and sounds, nibbling on fresh sugar cane, since the route that I took passed right through the sugar cane belt of Northern India. And not before long, I came across a bad patch of road. 

The advantage of having the Exter is that you don’t have to shy away from an unexpected stretch of bad road. Just like the one I took to a beautiful spot that was right beside the Yamuna, flowing in all its glory.

You don’t have to think twice going off road and explore something new. It might not be a big, burly SUV but it surely blitzes through the rough stuff with as much ease as smooth tarmac, thanks to a plush ride quality. The ground clearance on the Exter gives you the confidence to tackle bad roads and even have some fun while you are at it! It feels reassuring and solid on tough terrain and even on steep climbs, with no dearth of power.

Its 1.2-litre engine is more than capable for city rides but also shines on highways and hill climbs. It is frugal but doesn’t compromise on comfort and features. And most importantly, it is loaded with safety features, the jewel in the crown being the standard six airbags and a dashcam that records everything happening on the road in front of you, adding an extra layer of safety. The compact footprint of the Exter makes it a breeze to maneuver through traffic snarls and tight spaces. It is an easy car to drive, with near zero fatigue on long commutes and road trips. 

Chakrata! It is a beautiful, little slice of heaven, just 90-100 km from the hustle and bustle of Dehra Dun. With considerably less commercialisation than other popular hill stations, Chakrata is a popular for wildlife and nature enthusiasts. my accommodation too was at the base of a hill, with mountains on all sides and a beautiful view, looking over the valley. One could spend countless hours reading a book and sipping on endless cups of chai.  

The idea was to reach the destination and slow down time. So, for a couple of days all I did was take photos of birds and trees and plants, catch up on rest, finished a rather interesting mystery novel and patted myself on the back that I took a couple days off. And the Hyundai Exter made it happen, all so effortlessly. 

The Exter is a comfortable place to be in, whether you are driving in the city or out on a road trip. The engine is smooth, and the power delivery is linear. The Exter offers spirited performance and is particularly entertaining on the twisties, thanks to a responsive steering.  

It is important to take a quick break and head into the wilderness every once a while, to clear your head, to streamline your thoughts and to just get away from dreariness and the mundane routine. For this outing, I had the Hyundai Exter and what a surprise it turned out to be. It is sprightly, comfortable, practical and it is the perfect companion for a road trip. Not to mention, its distinct style with the parametric front grille makes it stand out on the road. 

# Hyundai Exter# Exter SUV# Exter Features# Sponsored# Cars# New Cars# Travel
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 24 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 MG Hector, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2020 MG Hector
  • 39,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 33,309/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.85 Lakh
₹ 6,383/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,925 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 49 Lakh
₹ 1,09,743/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.4
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.

Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs

F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.

Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.

Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.

Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023
Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23

2023 In Cars: Top SUV Launches Of The Year
2023 In Cars: Top SUV Launches Of The Year
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 month ago

There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 month ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved