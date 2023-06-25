Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Enters Final Testing Phase; Global Debut on July 13

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed that its first all-electric performance car, the new IONIQ 5 N has entered the final phase of testing. Hyundai’s first performance EV will debut on July 13 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The tests are taking place at the Nürburgring racing circuit in Germany to ensure the vehicle meets the N brand's standards. Hyundai says that the new high-performance EV blends its E-GMP platform with N’s “motorsport-bred technologies” to offer maximum performance.

“The Nürburgring is where every N model is honed to the Nth degree, so our first high-performance, all-electric N model must also prove itself here,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. Wartenberg added that the vehicle had already undergone 10,000 km worth of durability testing with another 10,000km yet to be covered in its final testing stage.

The company also provided insights into the technology being incorporated into the model including a high-tech heat management system and brakes.

Hyundai said that the IONIQ 5 N gets an expanded cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging, an enhanced motor oil cooler, and a battery chiller to better dissipate heat and ensure optimal performance. The additional hardware is accompanied by new software design to keep the battery cells at optimal condition be it for drag races or for all-out on-track performance.

Hyundai also confirmed that the IONIQ 5 N would come with two new drive modes – Sprint prioritising all-out performance and Endurance designed to maximise range on the track. Sprint will be the default setting for the car.

Coming to the brakes, Hyundai said that the IONIQ 5 N’s primary braking system would be the regenerative braking system from the electric motors. This would be complemented by hydraulic brakes with 400 mm diameter discs. Interestingly the regenerative braking itself is claimed to provide up to 0.6 G of deceleration force with the system even active with ABS being activated.

Hyundai also detailed a new active sound system claimed to make the drive more involving. The system is paired with the car’s 10-speaker system and offers ambient noise similar to internal combustion models. Hyundai says that owners will be able to pick from three modes – Ignition, Evolution and Supersonic. Ignition simulates the sounds of a 2.0-litre turbo engine from Hyundai’s present ICE N cars while Evolution will play ambient sound inspired by the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept and RN22e. Supersonic will offer a sound similar to a fighter jet. Interestingly Hyundai says that the IONIQ 5 N will also come with a simulated gearbox with software being used to make the car deliver the jolts reminiscent of a dual-clutch gearbox.

The world premiere of the IONIQ 5 N will take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking Hyundai N's first participation in this iconic event. The debut announcement is scheduled for July 13th and will be held at a dedicated Hyundai N stand. The event will also feature other activities for the public, and multiple N vehicles, including the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74, will participate in the iconic hill climb.