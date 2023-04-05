  • Home
Hyundai India Confirms New SUV Coming Soon; Likely To Be A Tata Punch Rival

While the company hasn’t revealed a lot, we believe the upcoming model will be a micro-SUV that will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.
Highlights
  • The upcoming Hyundai SUV could be a micro-SUV.
  • It will take on the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.
  • We expect the new Hyundai SUV to be launched around the festive season.

Hyundai India has officially announced that it will soon introduce a new SUV in the country. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot, we believe the upcoming model will be a micro-SUV that will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Now, globally Hyundai already sells the Casper micro-SUV, which we have reviewed, however, we have already told you that India will not get it. Instead, the company is working on a new model, which is expected to be built on the same platform as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai has shared a couple of teaser images announcing the arrival of the new SUV.

In its official statement, Hyundai said that the new SUV will come with advanced technology and superior safety features, and it will offer strong performance. The company wants to position this as a car for those who like to explore and travel. Furthermore, Hyundai says, the SUV also gets smart mobility solutions that will attract the Gen MZ. We expect the SUV to be launched around the festive season.

Globally, Hyundai sells the Casper micro-SUV, however, it's not coming to India.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, when you think outside, when you think of exploration and travel, you think of an SUV. Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we are aiming to elevate the wanderlust in customers and democratize the Hyundai SUV life for our most loved customers.”

It's too soon to comment on the technical specification, however, we would expect the new SUV to share its powertrain options with the Grand i10 Nios. So expect it to come with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is also E20 ready, which means it will be able to run on a 20 per cent ethanol-petrol blend.

