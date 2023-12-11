Tata Power, Indian Oil Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Across India
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 11, 2023
Highlights
- Tata Power will deploy charging points at various IOCL retail outlets.
- The charging stations will be located in major urban centres.
- IOCL has set a target of deploying 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024.
Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend the network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. This collaborative effort will witness Tata Power deploying over 500 EV charging points at various IOCL retail outlets.
Also Read: Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
The MoU was signed in presence of officials from IOCL and Tata Power.
The planned installation locations encompass major urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as key highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway, and the Golden Quadrilateral. Users can benefit from a seamless charging process facilitated by the 'Tata Power EZ Charge app and the IndianOil 'e-Charge mobile app, offering convenient access to locate and book charging stations.
Also Read: Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
IOCL has set a target of deploying 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2024. Currently operating over 6,000 EV charging stations, the company plans further expansion. Meanwhile, Tata Power, with a substantial market share, has a wide presence in more than 420 cities, encompassing over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 58,000 km
- Diesel
- AMT
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 41,250 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 57,276 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18713 second ago
The company witnessed a substantial 510 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 456 crore recorded in FY2022.
-18473 second ago
Jairaj will succeed Roland Bouchara, who led the company for six and a half years in India
-18060 second ago
The scaled-down version gets the same design as the Cybertruck design and also features rear-wheel drive, LED lights, and electric braking
-17738 second ago
The analysis carried out by Frost and Sullivan revealed that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership while the petrols were second best in the segment.
-7710 second ago
The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.
-6971 second ago
Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.
-1483 second ago
The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.
-166 second ago
The scooter is offered with a special battery subscription scheme, which drives the initial price down and requires the buyer to pay a monthly subscription fee
11 minutes ago
The design patent shows the final production EV will be close to the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.
2 hours ago
The model is offered in both single and double cab guises in Algeria, while Brazil focuses solely on the four-door model
18 days ago
The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla
18 days ago
Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
1 month ago
The two companies will explore the possibility of new businesses related to the electric vehicle segment with this partnership
2 months ago
Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.
4 months ago
EZ Charge card by Tata Power is an RFID card that can be used by the EV owner to initiate charging and payment with a tap at Tata Power charging stations.