Tata Power, Indian Oil Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Across India

Under the collaboration, Tata Power will deploy over 500 EV charging points at various IOCL retail outlets across the country.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

Highlights

  • Tata Power will deploy charging points at various IOCL retail outlets.
  • The charging stations will be located in major urban centres.
  • IOCL has set a target of deploying 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024.

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend the network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. This collaborative effort will witness Tata Power deploying over 500 EV charging points at various IOCL retail outlets.

 

Also Read: Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far

 

Tata Power Partners With Indian Oil To Expand EV Charging Network Across India

The MoU was signed in presence of officials from IOCL and Tata Power.

 

The planned installation locations encompass major urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as key highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway, and the Golden Quadrilateral. Users can benefit from a seamless charging process facilitated by the 'Tata Power EZ Charge app and the IndianOil 'e-Charge mobile app, offering convenient access to locate and book charging stations.

 

Also Read: Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway

 

IOCL has set a target of deploying 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2024. Currently operating over 6,000 EV charging stations, the company plans further expansion. Meanwhile, Tata Power, with a substantial market share, has a wide presence in more than 420 cities, encompassing over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations.

 

# Tata Power# Tata Power Charging stations# Indian Oil Corp# Indian Oil EV Charger# EV charging station# Electric Vehicles In India
